State gets road, bridge repair funds for disasters during last 30 months

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Kentucky will get $21.9 million in reimbursements for the repair of roads and bridges following natural disasters in the state, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday.

The money is part of an overall $574 million funding package under FHWA’s Emergency Relief program to help 39 and Puerto Rico make repairs to roads and bridges damaged by storms, floods, and other unexpected events, according to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s ER program, administered by the Federal Highway Administration, reimburses states, territories, federal land management agencies, and tribal governments for eligible expenses associated with damage from natural disasters or other emergency situations.

The funds help to pay for the reconstruction or replacement of damaged highways and bridges along with the arrangement of detours and replacement of guardrails or other damaged safety devices.

The Kentucky reimbursements include: