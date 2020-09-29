Parents react to Fayette County Public Schools’ plans

By
Christy Bollinger
-
0
168

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Parents are reacting to Monday night’s Fayette County school board decision to ease into in-person instruction with a face-to-face learning program for students who are struggling.

‘Targeted Services’ would start October 19th.

- Advertisement -

We spoke to parents who say they’re feeling everything from helplessness to confusion and frustration.

“We want a choice,” says FCPS parent Tim McDaniel.

Parents want the school district to give them a choice to remain virtual or return to in-person.

Some feel school leaders aren’t paving a path forward.

“We can’t wait until it’s a hundred percent safe,” says McDaniel. “I would like it to be that way, I think all of us would, but that may not ever happen.”

Others thanking the district for postponing the hybrid model, a mixture of in person and online learning, saying “thank you for thinking of the health of the children”.

McDaniel doesn’t understand how sports are back but there’s no in-person option for kids at this point.

“My daughters are playing soccer every Saturday. We have people going to restaurants, bars, every business has figured out how to reopen except for Fayette County Public Schools,” says McDaniel.

The ‘targeted services’ model would allow Jillian Kyde’s son, who needs extra help with speech, to go back into the school sooner than her other son.

“How do I explain to a first and third grader on October 19th that one of them might be able to go back to school and one may not?” asks Kyde.

Kyde says she’s also advocating for those kids without a voice, with needs a lot greater than her sons.

Parent Mike Williamson, an opponent of staying virtual, made note of the technical issues the board meeting had Monday night.

“And they expect my six year old and five year old who have no reading comprehension skills to have the responsibility to operate that technology,” says Williamson.

He doesn’t think basing big decisions on the incidence rate map being red, orange or yellow is ideal.

“If long term we’re in this hybrid model and we get a red day, a yellow day, a red day, a green day, what’s protocol? Are you shutting down only red days?” asks Williamson.

The board will vote on a targeted services plan before October 12th and some kids could be in classrooms by October 19th.

The board agreed to revisit a hybrid model for a possible start date of November 2nd.

Previous articleInvestigators working fatal accident on Mountain Parkway
Next articleKRDHD reports possible COVID exposure at church, grocery in Letcher County
mm
Christy Bollinger
http://wtvq.com
Christy Bollinger joined the ABC 36 news team as a reporter in March 2018. Christy comes from a little western Kentucky town called Cadiz. She graduated from Western Kentucky University in May 2017 with degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Criminology. Christy is thrilled to be working at her dream job in her home state. She is passionate about storytelling and you can see her weekdays on ABC 36 News at 5 and 6 p.m. She's covered everything from visits from the sitting president and vice president, to high-profile murder cases. When not chasing stories, Christy loves nothing more than being at the beach and says life is just better with sand between your toes and waves crashing at your feet. She is also a big animal lover. She's a fur momma and her mini-Australian Shepherd, Milly, standard Australian Shepherd, Bennie, and her Maine Coon, Cheeto, are the loves of her life. Christy encourages you to send her any story ideas you may have. Find her on Facebook at Christy Bollinger ABC 36, tweet her @ChristyB_news, or email her at CBollinger@wtvq.com.