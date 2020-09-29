Kentucky Swimming & Diving signs 23 swimmers, divers to elite 2020 class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The University of Kentucky swimming and diving program has added 23 student-athletes to the roster this season, including 20 true freshmen and three transfer students, it was announced by head coach Lars Jorgensen on Tuesday morning. The newcomers raise the men’s roster total to 27 student-athletes and the women’s roster total to 37 student-athletes, making a program total of 64 swimmers and divers.

The decorated class of newcomers is comprised of 14 women (12 swimmers, two divers) and nine men (seven swimmers, two divers) from a combined nine states – Colorado (1), Florida (1), Kentucky (2), Maryland (2), Michigan (2), Ohio (7), Pennsylvania (1), South Carolina (2), Virginia (2) – and three countries – France (1), Mexico (1), Slovakia (1).

Six of the incoming Wildcats will join the Kentucky roster as top-10 prospects in their home state, while three of the student-athletes are considered top-five selections in their state, according to CollegeSwimming.com.

“The coaching staff and I are so excited to have this class represent the Kentucky swimming and diving program,” Jorgensen said. “Both the men’s and the women’s classes will be great additions to our program, and this group will have an immediate impact during the season and into postseason.”

Kaitlyn Bacik

Beavercreek, Ohio | Beavercreek High School

Kettering City Swim Team

Top times: 50 freestyle – 24.07; 100 freestyle – 52.79

Ninth place at 2020 Ohio District Meet in 100 freestyle (52.79)

Bacik on UK: “I picked UK because of the endless opportunities the school offered, both in the pool and in the classroom. When I visited campus, Lexington immediately felt like home. After speaking to the coaches, I immediately felt welcomed and knew Kentucky was the school for me!”

Torie Buerger

Wexford, Pennsylvania | North Allegheny Sr. High School

Allegheny North Swim Club

Top times: 100 backstroke – 54.31; 200 backstroke – 1:58.00; 100 butterfly – 56.28; 200 IM – 2:00.96

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American

Two-time NISCA All-American, competing in WPIAL Championships, Speedo Championships and PIAA Girls State Championships

Numerous top-five finishes in all her respective events, including the 100 backstroke and the 200 IM

Buerger on UK: “The University of Kentucky has an amazing academic and athletic program that will be the perfect fit for me. I am looking forward to working with all the coaches, and I can’t wait to be part of the team atmosphere. Go Wildcats!”

Max Berg

Montpellier, France | Lycee Jean Mermoz

Montpellier Metropole Natation

Top times: 50 freestyle – 22.79; 100 freestyle – 52.88; 50 backstroke – 25.62

Two top-15 finishes at French National Championships

Top 20 at LEN European Junior Championships in the 50 backstroke and 50 freestyle

Nate Buse

Cleves, Ohio | Saint Xavier High School

Cincinnati Marlins

Top times: 50 backstroke – 23.31; 100 backstroke – 50.42; 50 butterfly – 22.21; 100 butterfly – 49.64

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American

In 2019, placed in the top eight in both the 100 butterfly (6th, 49.78) and 100 backstroke (8th, 51.13) at the OHSAA State Championship

Carried his success from the 2019 high school season into the club season, where he earned four top-four finishes at the ISCA Junior National Championships in the 50 and 100 backstroke and the 50 and 100 butterfly

USA Swimming Winter Junior Nationals qualifier

Buse on UK: “I chose the University of Kentucky because of their exceptional business program and their excellent academic and athletic balance. The team’s vibrant energy and outstanding coaching staff were just two of many factors that helped me make my decision clear. GO CATS!”

Sofia Davis

Lovettsville, Virginia | The Madeira School

Nation’s Capital Swim Club

Top times: 100 breaststroke – 1:03.14; 200 breaststroke – 2:19.02; 200 IM – 2:03.82

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American

Placed second and fourth in the 100 breaststroke and the 50 freestyle, respectively, at the 2018 Virginia Independent Schools State Championships

2017 Virginia Independent Schools State Championships champion in the 100 breaststroke

Winter Juniors and NCSA Summer Championships qualifier where she became a finalist and recorded numerous personal best times

Two-time USA Swimming Academic All-American

Two-time Potomac Valley Swimming Scholar-Athlete

Davis on UK: “I chose the University of Kentucky because I felt right at home when stepping on campus and meeting the team. The combination of academics, swim team and coaching staff create the perfect fit for me. GO CATS!”

Cooper Drouillard

Pleasant Ridge, Michigan | University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy

Atlantis Swimming-BBA

Top times: 100 freestyle – 48.90; 200 freestyle – 1:42.96; — 500 freestyle – 4:36.26

Finished in first place in preliminaries and finals at the 2020 Boys Catholic League Championships in the 500 freestyle (4:39.03 and 4:43.33, respectively)

Finished in second place in finals at the 2020 Boys Catholic League Championships in the 200 freestyle on a career best (1:42.96)

Earned bronze at the 2019 MHSAA Boys Division II State Championship in the 100 butterfly (50.97) and earned seventh place at the 2019 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships in the 200 butterfly (2:05.26)

Drouillard on UK: “I chose UK because of the way the school made me feel at home. The whole atmosphere was so comfortable to me, and the team felt like a family when I visited.”

Megan Drumm

Forest Hill, Maryland | Bel Air High School

North Baltimore Aquatic Club

Ranked No. 2 in Maryland

Ranked No. 78th in the Class of 2020

Top times: 50 freestyle – 23.10; 100 freestyle – 49.59; 200 freestyle – 1:47.21; 100 butterfly – 55.73; 100 backstroke – 54.93

Holds two U.S. Open cuts

Holds two Summer Junior standards

Competed at the 2019 Maryland Senior Championships where she won three events and achieved five new personal best times

At 2019 Buffalo Speedo Sectionals, she earned gold in the 50- and 100-meter freestyle and took bronze in the 200-meter freestyle

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American

Drumm on UK: “I chose UK because of the people and the environment. I felt so welcomed on my trip and was amazed with what the school and team had to offer.”

Sam Duncan

Oakton, Virginia | James Madison School

Dominion Dive Club

Began diving in 2013 and has climbed the rankings ever since

He placed second at the 2019 Virginia High School State Championships

At the 2019 USA Diving Junior National Championships, he placed eighth on the 1-meter springboard, up nine spots from the previous year, placed eighth on the 3-meter springboard, up two spots from the previous year, and placed third in the 3-meter synchronized competition

Duncan on UK: “I chose UK because of the great balance between academics and athletics!”

Bridget Engel

Springfield, Ohio | Catholic Central High School (Springfield)

Springfield Family YMCA

Top times: 100 breaststroke – 1:02.98; 200 breaststroke – 2:23.05

USA Swimming Scholastic All-America

Fifth place at 2019 YMCA Short Course National Championship in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.98)

Fifth place at 2019 OHSAA State Championship in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.66)

Engel on UK: “I chose UK because they have such amazing academic and athletic programs with the best coaches and team.”

CJ Layne

Bowling Green, Ohio | Bowling Green High School

Bowling Green Swim Club

Top times: 100 breaststroke – 54.48; 200 breaststroke – 2:00.21

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American

Two-time defending OHSAA State Champion in the 100 breaststroke (55.83 in 2018, 54.48 in 2019)

At the 2019 NCSA Junior National Championships, he finished eighth in the 50 breaststroke (25.62) and ninth in the 200 breaststroke (2:00.21)

USA Swimming Summer Junior National qualifier in the 100 and 200 breaststroke

U.S. Open qualifier in the 100 and 200 breaststroke

Layne on UK: “I chose the University of Kentucky because everything feels right there. It has a beautiful campus with tremendous facilities and amazing working staff. I am incredibly excited to begin my future here.”

Leah Luckett

South Lebanon, Ohio | Kings High School

Countryside Ralph Stolle YMCA

Top times: 100 freestyle –50.96; 200 freestyle – 1:50.38; 100 backstroke – 56.60; 200 backstroke – 2:01.01; 100 butterfly – 56.42; 200 IM – 2:05.05; 400 IM – 4:25.31

Two-time finalist at the ISCA TYR Summer Senior Championships in the 50- and 100-meter backstroke

Two-time finalist at the OHSAA State Championships in the 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle, placing fifth and eighth, respectively

USA Swimming Academic All-American

National Honor Society member

Luckett on UK: “I chose UK because of the great academics and supportive team and coaches! I can’t wait to be a Wildcat!”

Van McKinley

Lexington, Kentucky | Henry Clay High School

Kentucky Dive Club

Back-to-back KHSAA State Champion on 1-meter, earning a score of 503.15 in her latest appearance in 2020

At the 2019 USA Diving Junior Zone Championships, she placed 20th on the 1-meter springboard and 17th on the 3-meter springboard

McKinley on UK: “Kentucky has always been my home, and I have been a Wildcat fan forever. To have the opportunity to compete as a Wildcat is a dream come true.”

Jodi Ogle

Simpsonville, South Carolina | East Carolina University

Transfer (Class of 2019)

Top times: 100 backstroke – 54.67; 200 backstroke – 1:56.54; 200 IM – 2:01.52

2019-20 ECU Most Outstanding Female Swimmer

Competed in all nine meets during freshman season at ECU, recording nine first-place finishes and 14 medal finishes overall

Earned first-place finishes in the 200 backstroke against Old Dominion, William & Mary, UNCW, UMBC and in the ECU Tri-Meet

Captured the bronze medal in the 200 backstroke at the 2020 American Athletic Conference Championships, while participating in the finals of the 100 backstroke and 200 IM

Ogle on UK: “I’m very excited to join the Kentucky swim and dive family. I chose Kentucky because of the great academics and the strong connection I had with the coaches and team. I’m very thankful for this opportunity and grateful for the support I had from my coaches and teammates at ECU. Excited to be a Wildcat!”

Tori Orcutt

Fort Walton Beach, Florida | Fort Walton Beach High School

Coast Aquatics

Top times: 100 breaststroke – 1:05.79; 200 breaststroke – 2:23.85; 200 IM – 2:08.83

Placed third and fifth in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, respectively, at the Florida High School Class 2A Championship while also contributing to a runner-up relay finish

USA Swimming Academic All-American

Fort Walton Beach High School Hall of Fame

National Honor Society Vice President

Science National Honor Society member

Orcutt on UK: “I chose Kentucky because I was blown away by the amazing team atmosphere from the moment I set foot on campus. I am really excited to see how much I can grow as both a student and an athlete. I can’t wait to call Lexington home next year as I join the Kentucky family alongside my big brother. Go Cats!”

Flanary Patterson

Richmond, Kentucky | Madison Southern High School

Kentucky Dive Club

Two-time KHSAA State Championships runner-up on 1-meter, earning a score of 463.95 in her latest appearance in 2020

Qualified for the USA Diving Junior National Championships and placed 17th in the platform event, up 11 spots from two years prior

Patterson on UK: “I chose the University of Kentucky because of how much it felt like home. UK is where I have always dreamed of going, and to be able to finally say that I’m officially a Wildcat is a dream come true!”

Anna Havens Rice

Greenville, South Carolina | Greenville High School

Team Greenville

Ranked No. 3 in South Carolina

Ranked No. 118 in the Class of 2020

Top times: 100 breaststroke – 1:01.72; 200 breaststroke – 2:14.58; 200 IM – 1:59.50; 400 IM – 4:15.34; 200 butterfly – 2:00.59

Six-time SCHSL Champion in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 IM

Fourth-­place finish in the 200 IM in a 2019 summer meet

Olympic Trials qualifier in the 200 IM

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American

Rice on UK: “As soon as I stepped foot on campus, I felt at home with the campus atmosphere and the team. I can’t wait to spend my next four years with the awesome staff and teammates! Go Cats!”

Rodrigo Romero

El Roble, Mexico | East Carolina University

Transfer (Class of 2019)

2020 American Athletic Conference Diving Champion on 1-meter, and a silver medalist on platform and 3-meter springboard, helping ECU claim the 2020 American Athletic Conference championship

Three-time all-conference performer

Three-time American Athletic Conference Men’s Diver of the Week

2020 ECU Most Outstanding Diver

Selected to join the junior national team to represent Mexico at the 2019 Central American and Caribbean Youth Games

Romero on UK: “I chose UK because it’s a team where everyone is pushing each other every day to be better, to work harder and harder and at the same time it is a family. Everyone takes care of each other and although I was transferring, they really took me as one of them from the beginning making it feel like I was home and in the right place.”

Zane Rosely

White Lake, Michigan | Walled Lake Northern High School

Club Wolverine

Ranked No. 7 in Michigan

Top times: 100 butterfly – 49.94; 200 butterfly – 1:50.39; 200 IM – 1:49.79; 400 IM – 3:59.03

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American

At the 2019 MHSAA State Championships, he was runner-up in the 100 butterfly (49.94) and 200 IM (1:49.79)

USA Swimming Junior Nationals qualifier in the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 butterfly

Rosely on UK: “I chose UK because the coaches and swimmers couldn’t have been more welcoming. The campus, staff and students were awesome and made me feel instantly that I belonged there. Surrounded by the beautiful bluegrass countryside, learning and growing athletically and academically with the Kentucky Wildcats will be epic!”

Adam Rosipal

Bratislava, Slovakia | University of Indianapolis

Transfer (Class of 2018)

Top times: 200 freestyle – 1:38.51; 500 freestyle – 4:21.38; 1,650 freestyle – 15:06.39

2019 DII NCAA Champion – 1,650 freestyle

CSCAA All-American from the University of Indianapolis

During his sophomore year with Indianapolis, he was the DII NCAA champion in the 1,650 freestyle (15:06.39) and picked up a pair of top-three finishes in the 1,000 freestyle (2nd, 9:03.08) and the 500 freestyle (3rd, 4:23.23)

In 2018, he claimed the DII NCAA title in the 500 freestyle (4:23.66) and another pair of top-three finishes in the 1,000 freestyle (3rd, 9:04.53) and 1,650 freestyle (3rd, 15:16.20).

Defending Slovakian National Champion in the 400-, 800- and 1,500-meter freestyle

Rosipal on UK: “I am thrilled to be joining the Wildcats as it is an excellent choice to further my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank the coaches for giving me this amazing opportunity. I can’t wait to be a part of the team and represent the University of Kentucky. Go Wildcats!”

Kristyn Sabol

Dublin, Ohio | Dublin Coffman High School

Dublin Community Swim Team

Ranked No. 5 in Ohio

Top times: 50 freestyle – 23.82; 100 freestyle – 51.01; 200 freestyle – 1:48.09; 500 freestyle – 4:58.13; 100 butterfly – 55.29; 200 butterfly – 1:59.31

Two-time finalist at the OHSAA State Championships and Central Districts Champion in the 200 freestyle

Competed at the 2018 Speedo Championship Series at Spire and earned a first-place finish in the 200 butterfly

NISCA All-American

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American

National Honor Society member

Sabol on UK: “I chose Kentucky because it had everything I was looking for! They have a great team atmosphere, the academics are outstanding, and it felt like home to me. I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing school and program — I’m excited to see what the next four years hold. Go Cats!”

Abbie Shaw

Niwot, Colorado | Niwot High School

Elevation Athletics

Ranked No. 10 in Colorado

Top times: 100 backstroke – 55.32; 200 backstroke – 2:00.35; 50 freestyle – 24.76; 100 freestyle – 53.04; 200 freestyle – 1:53.48

Competed at the Speedo Championships in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle, 100 and 200 backstroke, and 100 butterfly, while also competing at the junior national level in the 100 and 200 backstroke

Two-time finalist in the CHSAA Colorado Girls State Championships

Four-time finalist at the Colorado State Swimming Championships

Three-time USA Swimming Academic All-American

Shaw on UK: “I chose UK because of its strong swim program, amazing team, coaching staff, and academics. I am so excited to be a part of BBN! Go Cats!”

Caleb Tuckerman

Hudson, Ohio | Hudson High School

Hudson Explorer Aquatics

Top times: 100 freestyle – 46.77; 200 freestyle – 1:41.46; 500 freestyle – 4:33.10

Tuckerman is a middle-distance freestyler out of Ohio

At the 2019 OHSAA State Championship, he placed top eight in the 500 freestyle (4:34.46) and top 10 in the 200 freestyle (1:41.46)

At the 2019 NCSA Junior National Championships, he swam a lifetime best in the 500 freestyle (4:33.10) to earn a top-30 finish

Tuckerman on UK: “I was looking for a college with great academics and a swim program that would be challenging and take me to the next level and the University of Kentucky checks all the boxes. The campus is beautiful, has outstanding facilities and the swim team and coaches have created a culture of excellence. I want to thank my family and coaches for all their support over the years, in and out of the water, to make all this possible. Go Cats!”

Kaylee Williams

Howell, Michigan | Hartland High School

Club Wolverine

Ranked No. 7 in Michigan

Top times: 200 freestyle – 1:48.16; 500 freestyle – 4:46.49; 1000 freestyle – 9:58.16; 1650 freestyle – 16:32.21

Secured numerous top-10 finishes, including the Winter Juniors East in the 1,650 freestyle (fourth place) and the 500 freestyle (seventh place) and the NCSA Championships where she placed sixth and ninth in the 400 freestyle and 200 freestyle, respectively

Williams on UK: “I chose the University of Kentucky because the coaching staff and the team felt like family. They made me feel right at home. I look forward to all the challenges I have ahead of me and to calling Kentucky home for the next four years! Go Cats!”