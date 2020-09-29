Kentucky Swimming & Diving signs 23 swimmers, divers to elite 2020 class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The University of Kentucky swimming and diving program has added 23 student-athletes to the roster this season, including 20 true freshmen and three transfer students, it was announced by head coach Lars Jorgensen on Tuesday morning. The newcomers raise the men’s roster total to 27 student-athletes and the women’s roster total to 37 student-athletes, making a program total of 64 swimmers and divers.
The decorated class of newcomers is comprised of 14 women (12 swimmers, two divers) and nine men (seven swimmers, two divers) from a combined nine states – Colorado (1), Florida (1), Kentucky (2), Maryland (2), Michigan (2), Ohio (7), Pennsylvania (1), South Carolina (2), Virginia (2) – and three countries – France (1), Mexico (1), Slovakia (1).
Six of the incoming Wildcats will join the Kentucky roster as top-10 prospects in their home state, while three of the student-athletes are considered top-five selections in their state, according to CollegeSwimming.com.
“The coaching staff and I are so excited to have this class represent the Kentucky swimming and diving program,” Jorgensen said. “Both the men’s and the women’s classes will be great additions to our program, and this group will have an immediate impact during the season and into postseason.”
Kaitlyn Bacik
Beavercreek, Ohio | Beavercreek High School
Kettering City Swim Team
Top times: 50 freestyle – 24.07; 100 freestyle – 52.79
Ninth place at 2020 Ohio District Meet in 100 freestyle (52.79)
Bacik on UK: “I picked UK because of the endless opportunities the school offered, both in the pool and in the classroom. When I visited campus, Lexington immediately felt like home. After speaking to the coaches, I immediately felt welcomed and knew Kentucky was the school for me!”
Torie Buerger
Wexford, Pennsylvania | North Allegheny Sr. High School
Allegheny North Swim Club
Top times: 100 backstroke – 54.31; 200 backstroke – 1:58.00; 100 butterfly – 56.28; 200 IM – 2:00.96
USA Swimming Scholastic All-American
Two-time NISCA All-American, competing in WPIAL Championships, Speedo Championships and PIAA Girls State Championships
Numerous top-five finishes in all her respective events, including the 100 backstroke and the 200 IM
Buerger on UK: “The University of Kentucky has an amazing academic and athletic program that will be the perfect fit for me. I am looking forward to working with all the coaches, and I can’t wait to be part of the team atmosphere. Go Wildcats!”
Max Berg
Montpellier, France | Lycee Jean Mermoz
Montpellier Metropole Natation
Top times: 50 freestyle – 22.79; 100 freestyle – 52.88; 50 backstroke – 25.62
Two top-15 finishes at French National Championships
Top 20 at LEN European Junior Championships in the 50 backstroke and 50 freestyle
Nate Buse
Cleves, Ohio | Saint Xavier High School
Cincinnati Marlins
Top times: 50 backstroke – 23.31; 100 backstroke – 50.42; 50 butterfly – 22.21; 100 butterfly – 49.64
USA Swimming Scholastic All-American
In 2019, placed in the top eight in both the 100 butterfly (6th, 49.78) and 100 backstroke (8th, 51.13) at the OHSAA State Championship
Carried his success from the 2019 high school season into the club season, where he earned four top-four finishes at the ISCA Junior National Championships in the 50 and 100 backstroke and the 50 and 100 butterfly
USA Swimming Winter Junior Nationals qualifier
Buse on UK: “I chose the University of Kentucky because of their exceptional business program and their excellent academic and athletic balance. The team’s vibrant energy and outstanding coaching staff were just two of many factors that helped me make my decision clear. GO CATS!”
Sofia Davis
Lovettsville, Virginia | The Madeira School
Nation’s Capital Swim Club
Top times: 100 breaststroke – 1:03.14; 200 breaststroke – 2:19.02; 200 IM – 2:03.82
USA Swimming Scholastic All-American
Placed second and fourth in the 100 breaststroke and the 50 freestyle, respectively, at the 2018 Virginia Independent Schools State Championships
2017 Virginia Independent Schools State Championships champion in the 100 breaststroke
Winter Juniors and NCSA Summer Championships qualifier where she became a finalist and recorded numerous personal best times
Two-time USA Swimming Academic All-American
Two-time Potomac Valley Swimming Scholar-Athlete
Davis on UK: “I chose the University of Kentucky because I felt right at home when stepping on campus and meeting the team. The combination of academics, swim team and coaching staff create the perfect fit for me. GO CATS!”
Cooper Drouillard
Pleasant Ridge, Michigan | University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy
Atlantis Swimming-BBA
Top times: 100 freestyle – 48.90; 200 freestyle – 1:42.96; — 500 freestyle – 4:36.26
Finished in first place in preliminaries and finals at the 2020 Boys Catholic League Championships in the 500 freestyle (4:39.03 and 4:43.33, respectively)
Finished in second place in finals at the 2020 Boys Catholic League Championships in the 200 freestyle on a career best (1:42.96)
Earned bronze at the 2019 MHSAA Boys Division II State Championship in the 100 butterfly (50.97) and earned seventh place at the 2019 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships in the 200 butterfly (2:05.26)
Drouillard on UK: “I chose UK because of the way the school made me feel at home. The whole atmosphere was so comfortable to me, and the team felt like a family when I visited.”
Megan Drumm
Forest Hill, Maryland | Bel Air High School
North Baltimore Aquatic Club
Ranked No. 2 in Maryland
Ranked No. 78th in the Class of 2020
Top times: 50 freestyle – 23.10; 100 freestyle – 49.59; 200 freestyle – 1:47.21; 100 butterfly – 55.73; 100 backstroke – 54.93
Holds two U.S. Open cuts
Holds two Summer Junior standards
Competed at the 2019 Maryland Senior Championships where she won three events and achieved five new personal best times
At 2019 Buffalo Speedo Sectionals, she earned gold in the 50- and 100-meter freestyle and took bronze in the 200-meter freestyle
USA Swimming Scholastic All-American
Drumm on UK: “I chose UK because of the people and the environment. I felt so welcomed on my trip and was amazed with what the school and team had to offer.”
Sam Duncan
Oakton, Virginia | James Madison School
Dominion Dive Club
Began diving in 2013 and has climbed the rankings ever since
He placed second at the 2019 Virginia High School State Championships
At the 2019 USA Diving Junior National Championships, he placed eighth on the 1-meter springboard, up nine spots from the previous year, placed eighth on the 3-meter springboard, up two spots from the previous year, and placed third in the 3-meter synchronized competition
Duncan on UK: “I chose UK because of the great balance between academics and athletics!”
Bridget Engel
Springfield, Ohio | Catholic Central High School (Springfield)
Springfield Family YMCA
Top times: 100 breaststroke – 1:02.98; 200 breaststroke – 2:23.05
USA Swimming Scholastic All-America
Fifth place at 2019 YMCA Short Course National Championship in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.98)
Fifth place at 2019 OHSAA State Championship in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.66)
Engel on UK: “I chose UK because they have such amazing academic and athletic programs with the best coaches and team.”
CJ Layne
Bowling Green, Ohio | Bowling Green High School
Bowling Green Swim Club
Top times: 100 breaststroke – 54.48; 200 breaststroke – 2:00.21
USA Swimming Scholastic All-American
Two-time defending OHSAA State Champion in the 100 breaststroke (55.83 in 2018, 54.48 in 2019)
At the 2019 NCSA Junior National Championships, he finished eighth in the 50 breaststroke (25.62) and ninth in the 200 breaststroke (2:00.21)
USA Swimming Summer Junior National qualifier in the 100 and 200 breaststroke
U.S. Open qualifier in the 100 and 200 breaststroke
Layne on UK: “I chose the University of Kentucky because everything feels right there. It has a beautiful campus with tremendous facilities and amazing working staff. I am incredibly excited to begin my future here.”
Leah Luckett
South Lebanon, Ohio | Kings High School
Countryside Ralph Stolle YMCA
Top times: 100 freestyle –50.96; 200 freestyle – 1:50.38; 100 backstroke – 56.60; 200 backstroke – 2:01.01; 100 butterfly – 56.42; 200 IM – 2:05.05; 400 IM – 4:25.31
Two-time finalist at the ISCA TYR Summer Senior Championships in the 50- and 100-meter backstroke
Two-time finalist at the OHSAA State Championships in the 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle, placing fifth and eighth, respectively
USA Swimming Academic All-American
National Honor Society member
Luckett on UK: “I chose UK because of the great academics and supportive team and coaches! I can’t wait to be a Wildcat!”
Van McKinley
Lexington, Kentucky | Henry Clay High School
Kentucky Dive Club
Back-to-back KHSAA State Champion on 1-meter, earning a score of 503.15 in her latest appearance in 2020
At the 2019 USA Diving Junior Zone Championships, she placed 20th on the 1-meter springboard and 17th on the 3-meter springboard
McKinley on UK: “Kentucky has always been my home, and I have been a Wildcat fan forever. To have the opportunity to compete as a Wildcat is a dream come true.”
Jodi Ogle
Simpsonville, South Carolina | East Carolina University
Transfer (Class of 2019)
Top times: 100 backstroke – 54.67; 200 backstroke – 1:56.54; 200 IM – 2:01.52
2019-20 ECU Most Outstanding Female Swimmer
Competed in all nine meets during freshman season at ECU, recording nine first-place finishes and 14 medal finishes overall
Earned first-place finishes in the 200 backstroke against Old Dominion, William & Mary, UNCW, UMBC and in the ECU Tri-Meet
Captured the bronze medal in the 200 backstroke at the 2020 American Athletic Conference Championships, while participating in the finals of the 100 backstroke and 200 IM
Ogle on UK: “I’m very excited to join the Kentucky swim and dive family. I chose Kentucky because of the great academics and the strong connection I had with the coaches and team. I’m very thankful for this opportunity and grateful for the support I had from my coaches and teammates at ECU. Excited to be a Wildcat!”
Tori Orcutt
Fort Walton Beach, Florida | Fort Walton Beach High School
Coast Aquatics
Top times: 100 breaststroke – 1:05.79; 200 breaststroke – 2:23.85; 200 IM – 2:08.83
Placed third and fifth in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, respectively, at the Florida High School Class 2A Championship while also contributing to a runner-up relay finish
USA Swimming Academic All-American
Fort Walton Beach High School Hall of Fame
National Honor Society Vice President
Science National Honor Society member
Orcutt on UK: “I chose Kentucky because I was blown away by the amazing team atmosphere from the moment I set foot on campus. I am really excited to see how much I can grow as both a student and an athlete. I can’t wait to call Lexington home next year as I join the Kentucky family alongside my big brother. Go Cats!”
Flanary Patterson
Richmond, Kentucky | Madison Southern High School
Kentucky Dive Club
Two-time KHSAA State Championships runner-up on 1-meter, earning a score of 463.95 in her latest appearance in 2020
Qualified for the USA Diving Junior National Championships and placed 17th in the platform event, up 11 spots from two years prior
Patterson on UK: “I chose the University of Kentucky because of how much it felt like home. UK is where I have always dreamed of going, and to be able to finally say that I’m officially a Wildcat is a dream come true!”
Anna Havens Rice
Greenville, South Carolina | Greenville High School
Team Greenville
Ranked No. 3 in South Carolina
Ranked No. 118 in the Class of 2020
Top times: 100 breaststroke – 1:01.72; 200 breaststroke – 2:14.58; 200 IM – 1:59.50; 400 IM – 4:15.34; 200 butterfly – 2:00.59
Six-time SCHSL Champion in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 IM
Fourth-place finish in the 200 IM in a 2019 summer meet
Olympic Trials qualifier in the 200 IM
USA Swimming Scholastic All-American
Rice on UK: “As soon as I stepped foot on campus, I felt at home with the campus atmosphere and the team. I can’t wait to spend my next four years with the awesome staff and teammates! Go Cats!”
Rodrigo Romero
El Roble, Mexico | East Carolina University
Transfer (Class of 2019)
2020 American Athletic Conference Diving Champion on 1-meter, and a silver medalist on platform and 3-meter springboard, helping ECU claim the 2020 American Athletic Conference championship
Three-time all-conference performer
Three-time American Athletic Conference Men’s Diver of the Week
2020 ECU Most Outstanding Diver
Selected to join the junior national team to represent Mexico at the 2019 Central American and Caribbean Youth Games
Romero on UK: “I chose UK because it’s a team where everyone is pushing each other every day to be better, to work harder and harder and at the same time it is a family. Everyone takes care of each other and although I was transferring, they really took me as one of them from the beginning making it feel like I was home and in the right place.”
Zane Rosely
White Lake, Michigan | Walled Lake Northern High School
Club Wolverine
Ranked No. 7 in Michigan
Top times: 100 butterfly – 49.94; 200 butterfly – 1:50.39; 200 IM – 1:49.79; 400 IM – 3:59.03
USA Swimming Scholastic All-American
At the 2019 MHSAA State Championships, he was runner-up in the 100 butterfly (49.94) and 200 IM (1:49.79)
USA Swimming Junior Nationals qualifier in the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 butterfly
Rosely on UK: “I chose UK because the coaches and swimmers couldn’t have been more welcoming. The campus, staff and students were awesome and made me feel instantly that I belonged there. Surrounded by the beautiful bluegrass countryside, learning and growing athletically and academically with the Kentucky Wildcats will be epic!”
Adam Rosipal
Bratislava, Slovakia | University of Indianapolis
Transfer (Class of 2018)
Top times: 200 freestyle – 1:38.51; 500 freestyle – 4:21.38; 1,650 freestyle – 15:06.39
2019 DII NCAA Champion – 1,650 freestyle
CSCAA All-American from the University of Indianapolis
During his sophomore year with Indianapolis, he was the DII NCAA champion in the 1,650 freestyle (15:06.39) and picked up a pair of top-three finishes in the 1,000 freestyle (2nd, 9:03.08) and the 500 freestyle (3rd, 4:23.23)
In 2018, he claimed the DII NCAA title in the 500 freestyle (4:23.66) and another pair of top-three finishes in the 1,000 freestyle (3rd, 9:04.53) and 1,650 freestyle (3rd, 15:16.20).
Defending Slovakian National Champion in the 400-, 800- and 1,500-meter freestyle
Rosipal on UK: “I am thrilled to be joining the Wildcats as it is an excellent choice to further my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank the coaches for giving me this amazing opportunity. I can’t wait to be a part of the team and represent the University of Kentucky. Go Wildcats!”
Kristyn Sabol
Dublin, Ohio | Dublin Coffman High School
Dublin Community Swim Team
Ranked No. 5 in Ohio
Top times: 50 freestyle – 23.82; 100 freestyle – 51.01; 200 freestyle – 1:48.09; 500 freestyle – 4:58.13; 100 butterfly – 55.29; 200 butterfly – 1:59.31
Two-time finalist at the OHSAA State Championships and Central Districts Champion in the 200 freestyle
Competed at the 2018 Speedo Championship Series at Spire and earned a first-place finish in the 200 butterfly
NISCA All-American
USA Swimming Scholastic All-American
National Honor Society member
Sabol on UK: “I chose Kentucky because it had everything I was looking for! They have a great team atmosphere, the academics are outstanding, and it felt like home to me. I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing school and program — I’m excited to see what the next four years hold. Go Cats!”
Abbie Shaw
Niwot, Colorado | Niwot High School
Elevation Athletics
Ranked No. 10 in Colorado
Top times: 100 backstroke – 55.32; 200 backstroke – 2:00.35; 50 freestyle – 24.76; 100 freestyle – 53.04; 200 freestyle – 1:53.48
Competed at the Speedo Championships in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle, 100 and 200 backstroke, and 100 butterfly, while also competing at the junior national level in the 100 and 200 backstroke
Two-time finalist in the CHSAA Colorado Girls State Championships
Four-time finalist at the Colorado State Swimming Championships
Three-time USA Swimming Academic All-American
Shaw on UK: “I chose UK because of its strong swim program, amazing team, coaching staff, and academics. I am so excited to be a part of BBN! Go Cats!”
Caleb Tuckerman
Hudson, Ohio | Hudson High School
Hudson Explorer Aquatics
Top times: 100 freestyle – 46.77; 200 freestyle – 1:41.46; 500 freestyle – 4:33.10
Tuckerman is a middle-distance freestyler out of Ohio
At the 2019 OHSAA State Championship, he placed top eight in the 500 freestyle (4:34.46) and top 10 in the 200 freestyle (1:41.46)
At the 2019 NCSA Junior National Championships, he swam a lifetime best in the 500 freestyle (4:33.10) to earn a top-30 finish
Tuckerman on UK: “I was looking for a college with great academics and a swim program that would be challenging and take me to the next level and the University of Kentucky checks all the boxes. The campus is beautiful, has outstanding facilities and the swim team and coaches have created a culture of excellence. I want to thank my family and coaches for all their support over the years, in and out of the water, to make all this possible. Go Cats!”
Kaylee Williams
Howell, Michigan | Hartland High School
Club Wolverine
Ranked No. 7 in Michigan
Top times: 200 freestyle – 1:48.16; 500 freestyle – 4:46.49; 1000 freestyle – 9:58.16; 1650 freestyle – 16:32.21
Secured numerous top-10 finishes, including the Winter Juniors East in the 1,650 freestyle (fourth place) and the 500 freestyle (seventh place) and the NCSA Championships where she placed sixth and ninth in the 400 freestyle and 200 freestyle, respectively
Williams on UK: “I chose the University of Kentucky because the coaching staff and the team felt like family. They made me feel right at home. I look forward to all the challenges I have ahead of me and to calling Kentucky home for the next four years! Go Cats!”