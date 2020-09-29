In-person back-to-school also about cleaning, schools explain

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday was the first day of in-person instruction for a number of school districts in Eastern Kentucky.

That means social media was filled with a variety of back-to-school pictures of students and staff.

- Advertisement -

But like just about everything else in 2020, it also meant some things a little different.

For instance, not only did Woodford County post first-day pictures on its Facebook page, celebrating being able to get into school, it also posted a video of the steps the district is taking to make sure the schools are clean in a effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to reassure parents.

“As you may know, Woodford County Public Schools hired Bluegrass Sanitizing to provide evening disinfecting of each one of our buildings. Monday through Thursday and Sunday evenings, you can rest assured that our buildings are being properly sanitized,” the district said in its explanation.

“Bluegrass Sanitizing uses a hospital grade disinfectant, which is better for our employees and the environment. It kills over 99.9% of bacteria and viruses in 3 to 5 minute contact time with no wiping or rinsing involved. Formulated with a botanical active ingredient, citric acid, and free from harsh chemicals, this product provides superior disinfection and meets the EPA’s Design for the Environment standards. By using citric acid as its active ingredient, it is also very safe for humans, as it has a zero health rating. GE Fight Bac RTU is on the EPA’s N list, which is recommended for deactivating the human coronavirus, as well as other harmful viruses, bacteria, and pathogens,” the district added.