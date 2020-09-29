Adena Trail project nears completion in Mt. Sterling

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – A grant is helping Mt. Sterling extend its popular trail system.

Known as the Adena Trail Project, the city has been able to extend the walking trail to the entrance to the Bark Park on South Sycamore Street.

A paved parking area also has been added there, according to the city.

In addition, at the Market Pavilion on South Maysville Street, new parking areas are in place to provide visitors to the pavilion and the Adena Trail additional parking options.

All work in the area should be completed by the end of October, according to the city.