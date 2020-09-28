Woman killed in Taylor County crash

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 52-year-old woman died Friday from injuries suffered in a two-car crash in Taylor County near Campbellsville.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Angel Perkins died at Taylor County Hospital where she was taken following the accident which happened at about 4:30 p.m. on KY 55 at the intersection with Lone Valley Road.

The KSP said preliminary investigations indicate 78-year-old Glen Perkins, of Campbellsville, was driving a 2015 Nissan Versa on Lone Valley Road when he turned left onto KY 55 and struck a southbound Chevrolet Silverado in the driver side.

The pickup was drive by 22-year-old Steve Newman of Edmonton, Ky.

Angel Perkins was a passenger i the Nissan Vera.

Glen Perkins also was taken to the Taylor County hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Newman and his two juvenile passengers were not injured

This collision is under investigation by Trooper Weston Sullivan.