Winchester sets Halloween schedule, event plans coming

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Saturday, October 31st Trick or Treating hours have been set by the Winchester Board of Commissions for 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

HalloweenMania will not be held downtown.

- Advertisement -

Parents and grandparents will need to make their own individual decision whether to allow children to participate in door-to-door trick or treating, the city said i a notice.

People who wish to participate are asked to turn on their porch lights. Those who don’t wish to participate should keep their porch lights off, the city said.

Parks & Recreation staff are working with the Winchester Design Studio to put together an afternoon event from approximately 1-4:00 p.m.

Details are still in the works at this point and will be released in the coming days from churches and organizations as it becomes available.