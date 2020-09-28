Virtual town hall meetings seek input on foster care system

FRANKFORT, Ky., (Press Release) – The public is invited to virtual town hall meetings Oct. 13-21 to discuss improving outcomes for Kentucky children and families involved in the state foster care system.

Local Citizen Foster Care Review Boards statewide are hosting the four regional meetings. Registration is required to attend.

The meetings are among the reforms called for in House Bill 1, which was passed in 2018 to address issues with foster care and adoption. The legislation requires CFCRBs to offer regional meeting at least twice a year to get public input on the foster care system.

In the October meetings, CFCRBs will lead discussions on family preservation, services for reuniting families, foster parent rights, and racial and ethnic disparities in the foster care system. The event will also cover support for relatives and family friends who serve as caregivers for children. The meetings will include open discussions with participants. Due to confidentiality, specific cases will not be discussed.

Participants should attend the meeting for their county and must register.

Feedback from the meetings will be reported to the Kentucky CFCRB and will be included in its annual recommendations to the governor, legislature and Supreme Court of Kentucky.

Send questions and comments to the Kentucky CFCRB at cfcrb@kycourts.net.

Virtual Town Hall Meeting Schedule



Oct. 13, 2020

10:30 a.m.-noon CT/11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET

Registration required. Click here to register. You will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom meeting information.

For citizens residing in these counties: Allen, Ballard, Barren, Breckinridge, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Edmonson, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, LaRue, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Meade, Metcalfe, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Ohio, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Union, Warren and Webster.

Oct. 15, 2020

10:30 a.m.-noon CT/11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET

Registration required. Click here to register. You will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom meeting information.

For citizens residing in these counties: Adair, Bath, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Elliott, Floyd, Green, Greenup, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Taylor, Washington, Wayne, Whitley and Wolfe.

Oct. 19, 2020

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET

Registration required. Click here to register. You will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom meeting information.

For citizens residing in these counties: Bullitt, Fayette and Jefferson.

Oct. 21, 2020

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET

Registration required. Click here to register. You will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom meeting information.

For citizens residing in these counties: Anderson, Boone, Bourbon, Boyle, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Clark, Estill, Fleming, Franklin, Gallatin, Garrard, Grant, Harrison, Henry, Jessamine, Kenton, Lee, Lincoln, Madison, Mason, Mercer, Nicholas, Oldham, Owen, Owsley, Pendleton, Robertson, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble and Woodford.

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards

CFCRBs are teams of court-appointed volunteers who make a difference in the lives of local children who are in foster care in Kentucky. The children are in care due to dependency, neglect or abuse. The 700-plus volunteers review cases and make recommendations to state courts and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services on behalf of the children. The volunteers work to ensure that children’s needs are met while in care and that they are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible. The CHFS administers the state foster care program.

CFCRBs statewide need volunteers. Get more information and apply here.

The Kentucky General Assembly created the Kentucky CFCRB in 1982 to decrease the time children spend in out-of-home care. In Fiscal Year 2019, volunteers reviewed 27,530 cases involving 13,737 children in out-of-home care. View the 2019 CFCRB Annual Report.

The Administrative Office of the Courts provides support services to the CFCRB program. The AOC is the operations arm for the state court system and supports the activities of nearly 3,400 employees and 406 elected justices, judges and circuit court clerks. The AOC also executes the Judicial Branch budget.