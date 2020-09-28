Two men remain jailed without bond after shooting woman

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two me remain in jail without bonds more than a week after they are accused of shooting a women during an argument than spanned two counties. According to the Garrard County Police Department, 33-year-old Nicholas Floyd, of Stanford, is charged with attempted murder, second-degree terroristic threats, wanton endangerment, and other offenses stemming from a Sept. 15 incident that began in Lincoln County and continued into Garrard County. An accomplice, 26-year-old Anthony Brown is charged with complicity to murder and other offenses, according to Garrard County. Both remain in the Lincoln County Regional Detention Center, according to jail records. On Sept. 15, Garrard Dispatch received a call of a woman who had apparently been shot while traveling in a vehicle. Garrard Police met the victim, her boyfriend and another individual at the Garrard County High School and found she had been shot through her abdomen. The victim and witnesses advised that they had been in an argument with Anthony Brown and Nicholas Floyd in Lincoln County, and that Floyd and Brown had followed them in a car driven by Brown, and that Floyd had begun shooting at their car, Garrard County Police Department said. They provided a description of the car and Garrard Officer Blake Smithson located it at the Five Star in Lancaster and was able to safely detain them.

The woman was taken to a local hospital after being shot.

Garrard Officer Zach Leigh is handling the case against Floyd and Smithson will carry the case against Brown.