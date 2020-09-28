Several schools cancel games, seasons due to rising coronavirus cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- It’s a frustrating dance starting to become familiar to parents, coaches, and high school players.

The week begins and starts a frantic rearranging of athletics calendars across the state as coronavirus cases rise in several Kentucky counties.

During Governor Andy Beshear’s Monday coronavirus briefing, he said at least 44 teams across the state are quarantined.

Corbin, Whitley County and Williamsburg have canceled athletic competitions for this week (Sept. 28-Oct. 4), due to rising COVID-19 cases in Whitley County, according to social media posts from the respective school systems.

Bath County High School says the remainder of its boys’ soccer season has been cancelled after a game against Morgan County last week.

The Gateway Health Department has advised the team quarantine until October 8th because a Morgan County player tested positive.

According to the Anderson News, a middle school student has tested positive, pushing the seventh grade girls’ basketball team into quarantine.

The paper reports the freshman football team also has to quarantine after a game last Saturday against a Mercer County team that has a student who tested positive.