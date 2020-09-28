Man gets 20 years on federal drug-trafficking charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 28-year-old Lexington man was sentenced Monday in federal court to 240 months in prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of more of methamphetamine, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and marijuana.

According to Guadalupe Ramos’ his plea agreement, in November 2019, law enforcement agents identified Ramos as a drug trafficker distributing significant quantities of methamphetamine out of two residences in Lexington.

On January 9, 2020, agents with DEA and ATF executed a search warrant on one of the residences, seizing 3.62 kilograms of methamphetamine, 12,500 fentanyl pills, approximately 50 pounds of marijuana, 156 grams of heroin, and a packing press.

A search of the second residence revealed an additional 138 grams of methamphetamine, a .40-caliber revolver, a .38-caliber revolver, a rifle, scales, and marijuana.

Ramos pleaded guilty in May 2020.

“Fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, are responsible for the majority of overdose deaths that occur across the Commonwealth, and the defendant possessed large quantities of drugs with the intent to distribute them” said Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “He also possessed a sizeable quantity of marijuana and multiple firearms. The cooperation of federal and state law enforcement stopped the defendant from further harming this community through distribution of these dangerous drugs. He will now face the deserved consequences of his actions.”

Under federal law, Ramos must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Louisville Field Division; and Jeffrey T. Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Louisville Field Division, jointly made the announcement.

The investigation was directed by ATF and DEA. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cynthia Rieker.

This case was prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), a focused enforcement effort that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.