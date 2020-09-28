Lane closures set this week on I-64, I-75 in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a scheduled ramp closure for Interstate 64 Eastbound in Lexington. The temporary closure is necessary for bridge deck repair operations.
Wednesday, Sept. 30 – 6:30 p.m. until 12 a.m. (midnight)
Interstate 64 – Eastbound
- Exit 75: the Northbound Interstate 75 Ramp will be closed
o this location is milepoint 74.5 on Eastbound Interstate 64
o this is bridge B00084N
Detour
- motorists can utilize Exit 115:
o turn left on Newtown Pike/KY-922
o turn left on Iron Works Pike/KY 1873
o take the Northbound Interstate 75 On Ramp
Rescheduled lane closure for Clays Ferry Bridge on Interstate 75
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a rescheduled lane closure for Interstate 75 Southbound. The temporary closure is necessary for bridge deck repairs. The Clays Ferry Bridge (B00153) is located on the Fayette-Madison County line.
The rescheduled date/times are below (work will be in effect Thursday, instead of Wednesday):
Thursday, Oct. 1 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Interstate 75 – Southbound
- the right/slow lane will be closed at milepoint 97.7
Alternate Route
- motorists can utilize Old Richmond Road/US 25
Motorists should expect and prepare for delays.
Lane closure scheduled for I-75 NB in Fayette County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a scheduled lane closure for Interstate 75 Northbound in Fayette County. The temporary closure is necessary for bridge deck repairs.
Thursday, Oct. 1 – 6:30 p.m. until 12 a.m. (midnight)
Interstate 75 – Northbound
- the right/slow lane will be closed at milepoint 117.7
o this location is the Northern Split
o this is bridge B00078N
Motorists are advised to be aware, and utilize extra caution in the work zone.
All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.