Lane closures set this week on I-64, I-75 in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a scheduled ramp closure for Interstate 64 Eastbound in Lexington. The temporary closure is necessary for bridge deck repair operations.

Wednesday, Sept. 30 – 6:30 p.m. until 12 a.m. (midnight)

Interstate 64 – Eastbound

  • Exit 75:  the Northbound Interstate 75 Ramp will be closed

o   this location is milepoint 74.5 on Eastbound Interstate 64

o   this is bridge B00084N

Detour

  • motorists can utilize Exit 115:

o   turn left on Newtown Pike/KY-922

o   turn left on Iron Works Pike/KY 1873

o   take the Northbound Interstate 75 On Ramp

Rescheduled lane closure for Clays Ferry Bridge on Interstate 75

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a rescheduled lane closure for Interstate 75 Southbound. The temporary closure is necessary for bridge deck repairs. The Clays Ferry Bridge (B00153) is located on the Fayette-Madison County line.

The rescheduled date/times are below (work will be in effect Thursday, instead of Wednesday):

Thursday, Oct. 1 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Interstate 75 – Southbound

  • the right/slow lane will be closed at milepoint 97.7

Alternate Route

  • motorists can utilize Old Richmond Road/US 25

Motorists should expect and prepare for delays.

Lane closure scheduled for I-75 NB in Fayette County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a scheduled lane closure for Interstate 75 Northbound in Fayette County. The temporary closure is necessary for bridge deck repairs.

Thursday, Oct. 1 – 6:30 p.m. until 12 a.m. (midnight)

Interstate 75 – Northbound

  • the right/slow lane will be closed at milepoint 117.7

o   this location is the Northern Split

o   this is bridge B00078N

Motorists are advised to be aware, and utilize extra caution in the work zone.

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.