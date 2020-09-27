Gov. Beshear Sunday COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear said Sunday there were 456 new cases reported of COVID-19.

60 of the newly reported cases are children ages 18 and younger, of which 10 were ages five and under. The youngest is only 2 months old.

The Governor announced three more deaths Sunday, bringing the states death total to 1,157.

The deaths reported included a 97-year-old woman from Bell County; an 87-year-old man from Kenton County, and an 81-year-old woman from Fayette County.

