Gov. Beshear warns of high cases next week, 973 new cases Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear said Saturday, Kentucky should expect its highest case counts coming next week.

This, as he reports 973 new cases Saturday.

Of the newly reported cases, 132 were from children age 18 and younger, with 18 age five and younger. The youngest was just 2 months old, according to the Governor’s Office.

“We’ve already lost more than 200,000 Americans. Do your part as Team Kentucky, do your patriotic duty, mask up, Kentucky. It may save the life of someone you know,” Beshear said.

Saturday’s report includes five new deaths bringing the total deaths in Kentucky to 1,154.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 67-year-old man from Scott County; an 80-year-old woman from Union County; an 86-year-old woman from Christian County; and two Boyd Countians, including an 88-year-old man and a 101-year-old woman.

The COVID-19 testing positive rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, taking into account total positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs, stood at 4.42%.

The number of Kentuckians who are known to have recovered is at least 11,750.