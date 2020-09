LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Deputies say 18-year-old Dylan Belt was last seen Thursday night near Green Mount Bond Road.

- Advertisement -

If you have any information about his where abouts you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.