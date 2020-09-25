Return to ‘yellow’ improbable, Fayette school board told

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – If Fayette County schools follow the state guidelines for districts that fall into the so-called ‘red’ zone of high coronavirus rates, it might be months before it could begin in-person instruction, the school board was told Friday. - Advertisement - Meanwhile, while school leaders weigh options ahead of a board meeting Monday night, the district will launch its new reporting requirement Monday for parents and staff. “But until we get to yellow, because we are red, you won’t be able to resume really any activities and it’s going to be very difficult and highly improbable based on the current practices for us to get to yellow,” school Superintendent Manny Caulk told board members near he end of a more than two-hour meeting Friday morning to review statistics from the county Health Department and the University of Kentucky. A spike in coronavirus cases among UK students helped push Fayette County into the ‘red’ category with a positivity rate above 25 percent. During Friday’s meeting, both the health department and UK officials explained that process, all the things both groups are doing to contain the virus in the community and what the UK numbers, in particular, could mean. While the state doesn’t require districts in the ‘red’ to do only virtual instruction, its recommendations highly recommend that approach, along with a number of other steps. Accompanying guidelines from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, the governing body for sports and many extra-curricular activities, recommend districts in the ‘red’ cancel all sporting events and outside activities. The guidelines also suggest school districts not return to in-person instruction until their rate drops two levels to yellow, which is an incidence rate under 10 percent. The guidelines do allow districts to provide some limited, targeted in-person instruction for special groups. Caulk said deciding those groups raises another set of challenges as educators try to decide whether special needs, English as second language, gifted, or impoverished students fall into requiring or needing special services. “Sixty percent of our students are impoverished,” Caulk noted.

“This is our current reality…it’s time to adapt the processes and address it and move on,” School Board member Darryl Love said of the decisions the board and school administrators face.

“We could be looking at remote learning until we get a vaccine,” Caulk added.

Before the county rose into the ‘red’ category this week, it had been in ‘orange’ and the district was preparing a modified hybrid system that included some in-person lerrning. A change in the numbers could make a return to that plan a possibility.

Since Aug. 24, the district has had 13 student athletes test positive for the coronavirus and no staff, James McMillen told the board.

As of Friday morning, the district has 39 students, including 31 on a volleyball team, in quarantine. Five coaches also are in quarantine.

The district had eight students as of Thursday until a member of the private school volleyball team tested positive and the district decided to quarantine the entire volleyball team that had played the other school.

“We have taken these serious steps out of a sheer abundance of caution,” Caulk told the board.

During its presentation, the UK staff said the university currently has less than 500 active coronavirus cases among students and the seven-day average of new cases — the positivity rate — for the eek of Sept. 14 was below the previous week and more in line with rates in late August before the spike started.

The numbers suggest the case numbers on campus could be leveling off if not declining slightly, which could be good news for the county’s overall rate.

The university also is using only 31 percent of its quarantine capacity and has implemented a number of special steps to help students who are isolated.

Meanwhile, the district will launch its coronavirus reporting system for parents and staff Sunday evening. State law already requires parents and schools to report cases of some illnesses, such as head lice, and a Sept. 14 directive added the coronavirus to the list.

The district in turn has to report the numbers daily to the state.

The district has set up a hotline — 859-381-3277 — for parents to call to report a positive test. Parents also can email a notification or report it online. The link will be on the district’s web site.

Cases reported via email or online will receive a call back from the district’s newly created call center to get the necessary information.

Rather than buildings its own web site for reporting, the district is linking to the existing state Web and will report the numbers there as required, staff member Myron Thompson told the board.

More than 350 people watched Friday’s virtual board meeting. Several parents asked via messaging what school will look like when and if in-person learning returns.

It’s an often-asked question, but the district can’t answer it yet.