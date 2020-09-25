Rep. Attica Scott among protesters arrested in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state lawmaker who authored legislation known as “Breonna’s Law,” was among 24 protesters arrested Thursday night in Louisville while demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, according to WHAS 11.

Democratic Representative Attica Scott, of Louisville, and her daughter, Ashanti, were charged with first-degree rioting, failure to disperse and unlawful assembly, according to LMPD.

Investigators say Scott was part of a group who caused damage to multiple locations, including setting fire to the main library branch.

Protesters took to the streets for a second night in the wake of the decision not to prosecute LMPD officers for shooting and killing Breonna Taylor while serving a search warrant at her apartment in March.

The legislation Representative Scott is proposing would ensure any law enforcement officers executing a search warrant in Kentucky would have to knock and verbally announce themselves before entering.  It also mandates alcohol and drug testing in the event someone is shot and killed by law enforcement officers.  It also calls for officers’ body cameras to be turned on five minutes before and after serving a warrant.

Representative Scott was in the news earlier this month when she announced on Twitter that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

 

 

