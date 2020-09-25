Red River Gorge planning session seeks input

RED RIVER GORGE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Residents of and visitors to the Red River Gorge area can help plan the economic development future for the region, which is one of Eastern Kentucky’s most-popular destinations.

Red River Economic Development will host its fourth virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 7: p.m. eastern time, during which a Regional Tourism Strategy for the Red River Gorge area will be unveiled.

The planning process conducted for RRED by the Stantec consulting firm has included two main components: the potential for developing a destination resort and the identification of key opportunities to advance economic development through tourism for the four-county Red River Gorge area.

This online meeting will be an opportunity to learn details of the masterplan. Information about the project and the virtual town hall meeting can be found at: https://rrgresort.mysocialpinpoint.com/engage.

The Sept. 29 session is the fourth in a series of virtual town hall meetings. The planning process has involved collaboration with a 15-member Local Advisory Board made up of small business owners, hiking and rock-climbing representatives, environmentalists, tourism directors and the four county judge-executives.

Public input has been an important part of RRED’s planning process and interested persons are encouraged to participate in the September 29 town hall meeting.