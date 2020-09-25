Man killed when underage driver crashes

ARY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 53-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon when an underage driver lost control of a car and crashed down an embankment in Perry County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Glen D. Johnson, of Ary, was ejected from the car, causing fatal injuries.

Johnson was pronounced deceased on scene by Perry County Coroner’s Office.

The accident happened at about 2 p.m. Thursday when an underage juvenile was driving a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on KY-1087 near the Ary community. The car crossed the center line into the southbound lane and over an embankment, the KSP said.

The juvenile driver was air lifted to Johnson City Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The KSP said it appears the driver was wearing a seat belt while the passenger was not using.

Toxicology reports are pending. This collision remains under investigation by Tpr. Ronnie Long.