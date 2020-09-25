UPDATE: Suspects named in double-murder in Monroe County

Update: September 24, 2020:

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police have arrest warrants for a man and woman wanted in connection to a double-murder last Sunday in Monroe County.

Investigators say 29-year old Edward Whitledge, of Bakersfield, California, is wanted on two counts of murder.

28-year old Kayla Spivey, of Hiham, Tennessee, has an arrest warrant for two counts of complicity to commit murder, according to KSP.

The two were last seen driving a black 2009 Nissan Altima with Tennessee license plate #DP68781, according to State Police.

Investigators say the two are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Whitledge is accused of shooting and killing 20-year old Trevor Cleary, of Tompkinsville, and 19-year old Austin Copas, of Fountain Run. KSP says both victims were shot in the head.

The two victims were found dead in a home on White Oak Ridge Road in the Fountain Run community on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Whitledge and Spivey are asked to contact Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555 or a local law enforcement agency.

Original story from September 21, 2020 below:

TOMKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men were found dead Sunday afternoon in a home in the Fountain Run community of Monroe County, Ky.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Troopers responded to the home on White Oak Ridge Road where two men had been found dead from gunshot wounds to the head.

The victims are 20-year-old Trevor Cleary, of Tompkinsville, Ky., and 19-year-old Austin Copas, of Fountain Run, Ky., the KSP said.

Autopsies are scheduled.

This incident remains under investigation by Det. B.J. Burton.

KSP was assisted at the scene by Fountain Run Police, Monroe County Sheriffs Department, Monroe County EMS, and the Monroe County Coroner’s Office.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident contact KSP Post 15 at (800) 222-5555.