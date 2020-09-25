Info sought on suspect in Gator theft

IVEL, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man involved in the theft of a John Deere Gator UTV from Blackburn Lawn Equipment in Ivel, Kentucky, in Floyd County.

At about 4:20 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, video surveillance shows the man enter the property of Blackburn Lawn Equipment at Conn Street in Ivel, steal the UTV and leave

He was wearing a light gray, hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He arrived riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 9 at 606-433-7711 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.