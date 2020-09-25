Construction firm receives Lexington small business award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 17-year-old construction and design company receives Lexington’s top small business honor.

At Friday’s Commerce Lexington Inc. Salute to Small Business Virtual Awards at presented by Forcht Bank, Churchill McGee was named the 2020 Small Business of the Year.

The recipient of this year’s award in the Business Success Category, Churchill McGee was chosen for the honor from three different category winners.

“Small businesses across our region have been hit especially hard by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. If there was ever a year to recognize the positive impact of our small businesses, this is it,” said Commerce Lexington President and CEO Bob Quick.

“Although events look differently right now, we wanted to make sure we honored our award winners the right way, so we expanded our Salute to Small Business to a weeklong celebration with a variety of on-line opportunities to learn about and engage with our award winners,” Quick added.

Churchill McGee was established in 2003 by Nathan Churchill and Patrick McGee to perform general contracting, construction management, and design-build services for new commercial build projects and commercial fit-up projects.

It has completed hundreds of projects over the past 17 years in the office, retail, restaurant/hospitality, healthcare, institutional, and historic industries.

Churchill McGee has had consistent growth in its workforce, revenue, and net-profit, and today has grown to $40 million in annual revenue with projects in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Tennessee.

The company believes its place in the community was a reciprocal experience. Through its Give Back program, Churchill McGee has invested more than $300,000 since 2003 and volunteered hundreds of hours to community organizations.

This year, the company completed a 4,000-square-foot community building on its own property that includes a gym and meeting space for community groups to use. In addition, its Dream Lottery program funds a dream of one employee each year.

2020 SALUTE TO SMALL BUSINESS CATEGORY AWARD WINNERS:

BUSINESS SUCCESS AWARD: Churchill McGee (Patrick McGee)

MINORITY BUSINESS AWARD: Elaine Allen, LLC (Bishop Carter IV)

ENTREPRENEUR AWARD: AU Associates (Holly Wiedemann)

NONPROFIT COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD: CASA of Lexington (Melynda Jamison)

