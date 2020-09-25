Clark Regional cath lab, expanded heart care opening this fall

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Clark Regional Medical Center has launched a $4.6 million expansion for a cardiac catheterization lab and interventional cardiology program

Expected to be completed this fall, the services mean greater access to potentially life-saving heart care in Clark County.

- Advertisement -

“This is truly an exciting time for Clark Regional Medical Center, the community and the entire region we serve. This project ensures patients in Clark, Powell, Wolfe, Bath, Estill and Montgomery counties have greater access to timely cardiac interventions close to home,” said hospital CEO Matt Smith. “The cardiac cath lab demonstrates our commitment to expanding access to services and investing in new technology and capabilities to meet the needs of our growing community in efforts to enhance our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”

The providers and technology within the cardiac cath lab will be able to diagnose and provide treatment for heart blockages and other cardiac conditions without a commute.

Clark Regional is an accredited Chest Pain Center and a part of the UK Gill Heart & Vascular Institute Affiliate Network. The accreditation, collaboration and new cardiac cath lab is a step forward in the fight against heart disease.

The 2,500-square-foot building will encompass four pre-procedure bays as well as a post-procedure recovery area. The new cardiac cath lab will be located behind the ambulance bay and surgery pick up.

This location is close to the emergency department, ensuring convenient access to rapid evaluation for patients experiencing a cardiac event.

A virtual ground breaking ceremony was held in June 2020 at Clark Regional Medical Center to celebrate the beginning of the project.

Clark Regional Medical Center, part of LifePoint Health®, provides high-quality healthcare services in the east Central Kentucky region and is dedicated to Making Communities Healthier®. A 79-bed, acute care facility, Clark Regional Medical Center offers a wide range of both inpatient and outpatient services, including emergency medicine, cardiology, general surgery, oncology/hematology, orthopedics, radiology, rehabilitation services, transitional care, women’s services, women’s imaging (including 3D mammography) and wound care.