Trail to Zero, ending veteran suicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)– Twenty veterans commit suicide every day.

“This has been going on way too long to accept, so we need to do something about it as a country,” said BraveHearts President Meggan Hill-McQueeney.

BraveHearts is a nonprofit organization that uses horses to provide therapy for veterans.

“We connect people with horses, we think horses help,” said Hill-McQueeney.

She says through their Trail-to-Zero ride, they hope to raise awareness and bring those numbers from 20 veteran suicides a day to zero.

“The fact is, horses are life changers and can be savers. So, we started this ride in hopes of getting the suicides down to zero,” said veteran Victor Ayala.

He served in the Navy. Friday, he’ll leave with eight other riders from the Kentucky Horse Park on his first Trail to Zero ride, all in hopes of helping his fellow veterans.

“I think people take for granted the power of the horse. I love it, I’m hooked for life there’s nothing I’d rather do,” said Ayala.

He says riding horses has been a life-changer for him. And hopes it can be the same for other veterans as well.

“There is help out there. You don’t have to be in a four-walled room, you can be out riding a horse and loving life,” said Ayala.