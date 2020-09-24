Toyota Tsusho employee from Georgetown earns national recognition

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Supply & Demand Chain Executive, a national magazine covering the global supply chain industry, is celebrating its 20th Anniversary with the introduction of a new award designed specifically for women leaders in the supply chain industry.

Among the recipients is Janet Bays, a senior manager in Information Technology at Toyota Tsusho America, Inc., (TAI).

Bays, of Georgetown, Ky., was one of the company’s first employees, starting in the Machinery division in 1987 as an administrative assistant. By 2010, she had responsibility for the division’s purchasing, sales, and warehouse operations, and was promoted to Logistics Warehouse Manager.

In this role, Bays modernized TAI’s logistics warehouses by leading the implementation of a new warehouse management system in 13 locations.

It was then that Charity Barnes, TAI’s chief information officer and IT vice president, first saw Bays’ leadership skills in action.

“I have seen Janet dedicate her skills and talents over and over again to make visible contributions and improvements across our company,” she said. “From transforming our warehouse operations to leading IT applications teams, where she has implemented cutting edge technologies, this recognition is further proof of Janet’s tremendous talents and leadership in a field she has given so much to. It is an honor well deserved.”

Today, Bays is approaching her 33rd year with the company, and now oversees IT Applications and Development for all of TAI’s North American operations.

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

“We received over 200 entries for this new award, entries that were submitted from a combination of men and women. This proves that our industry needed an award like this, especially in conjunction with Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 20-year anniversary,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “According to Gartner’s 2020 Women in Supply Chain Survey, 17% of chief supply chain officers are now women – a 6% increase compared to 2019. So, congratulations to these top female leaders. I look forward to seeing what else you do to grow the supply chain industry.”

For the full list of 2020 Women in Supply Chain winners, visit: www.sdcexec.com. The 2020 Women in Supply Chain award will appear in the September issue of Supply & Demand Chain Executive.