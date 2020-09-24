Road race, bridge work, railroad crossings to cause closing Woodford, Whitley, Madison counties

WHITLEY/MADISON/WOODFORD COUNTIES, Ky. (WTVQ) – From a road race to bridge inspections, road closings will impact traffic in Whitley, Madison and Woodford counties during the next few days.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to have lane closures on I-75 northbound and southbound in Whitley County on Tuesday, September 29.

Work schedule is below:

The I-75 northbound bridges slow lane will be closed at mile point 14.5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29.

The I-75 southbound bridges slow lane will be closed at mile point 14.5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29.

The lane closures will allow crews to perform a detailed inspection of each bridges structure. Engineers will be using a Snooper Truck to access the deck substructure on the bridge.

Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.

Repairs scheduled for railroad crossings in Madison County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that railroad repairs are scheduled for Madison County. CSX Railroad will be performing repairs.

Monday, Sept. 28 through Thursday, October 1 – 8 a.m. each morning until 6 p.m. each evening

Boonesboro Road/KY 388

alternating lane and/or shoulder closures could be in effect

o flaggers will be onsite to direct and guide motorists through and around the work zone

o the crossroad location is northbound of Boonesboro Road/KY 627

Monday, Oct. 5 through Saturday, Oct. 10 – 8 a.m. each morning until 6 a.m. each evening

Lost Fork Road/KY 3377

alternating lane and/or shoulder closures could be in effect

o flaggers will be onsite to direct and guide motorists through and around the work zone

o the crossroad location is southbound of Lost Fork Road/KY 3377

Mobile road closures scheduled for KY 1967 & KY 1681 in Woodford County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of scheduled mobile road closures for Versailles. The temporary closures are necessary for a half marathon to be held.

The race will begin and end at the Kentucky Castle. The route will proceed from Pisgah Pike to Old Frankfort Pike to Big Sink to Williams Lane. The race route will then go back to Paynes Mill Road and to Pisgah Pike.

The Versailles Police Department will be in charge of all traffic control. Residents along the routes will be notified in advance. Access will be provided to residents for any emergency purposes.

Saturday, Oct. 3 – 7:15 a.m. until 11 a.m.

KY 1967

a mobile road closure will be in effect between milepoints 4.675 and 9.010

KY 1681

a mobile road closure will be in effect between milepoints 10.168 and 11.100

Motorists are asked to be aware and utilize caution in areas of the race routes.