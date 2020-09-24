Protesters arrested in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Four people were arrested during protests Thursday night in downtown Lexington.
The arrests were seen ‘live’ during ABC 36’s 9:00 p.m. newscast on WLJC-TV.
- Advertisement -
Lexington Police say the protesters were arrested for illegally blocking a lane of traffic and refusing to move to a more safe location on the sidewalk along the Avenue of Champions, adjacent to the University of Kentucky campus.
Police say the four people arrested were charged with disorderly conduct.
The arrests came after repeated verbal warnings from police to move out of the street and onto the sidewalk. Police officers told the protesters that they didn’t want to arrest them, but wanted to keep everyone safe and out of the road.
The protesters countered by saying they could legally be in the street if there is at least one lane of traffic open for vehicles to pass. Lexington Police say that is an incorrect interpretation of the law.
Police say no other incidents were reported during Thursday’s protest march calling for racial justice in the wake of the decision not to charge any of the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville in March.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.