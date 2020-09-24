Man sentenced to 10 years in double-fatality

BURKESVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 29-year-old Burkesville man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for two counts of reckless homicide and DUI.

Christian Parrish was sentenced by the Cumberland County Circuit Court for a May 25, 2019, collision six miles east of Burkesville that killed Bobby and Barbara Arms, of Burkesville.

- Advertisement -

Parrish was under the influence when his eastbound car crossed the center line six miles east of Burkeville on KY 90, hitting the Arms’ 2012 Nissan head on. The Nissan was driven by 67-year-old Barbara Arms and her husband, who was 74, was a passenger.