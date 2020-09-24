Lexington protests peaceful, no sign of police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington protest following the Breonna Taylor decision Wednesday was peaceful as a crowd of about a 100 people gathered downtown.
“A cop is supposed to be held accountable. Our justice system failed us again. And that’s why we’re out here speaking our voices,” David Miranda, a protester said.
Leaders of the protest have been out protesting for Lexington Police Accountability for months and working on the efforts to change police contracts for years.
“It’s a shame that it took for this young lady to lose her life for the state of Kentucky to see the flaws in its laws,” Jay Calhoun, one organizer, said.
Calhoun and many others said they weren’t surprised there weren’t direct charges for Taylor’s death because the justice system needs changing.
“Even if the actions that the officers took in Louisville, with those actions as long as they were acting under the warrant, everything that they did was warranted,” Calhoun said as he used air quotes.
Lexington protest leaders say the will march again Thursday at 7 p.m. and march weekly on Saturdays and Sundays.
