Lexington protests peaceful, no sign of police

By
Monica Harkins
-
0
7

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington protest following the Breonna Taylor decision Wednesday was peaceful as a crowd of about a 100 people gathered downtown.

“A cop is supposed to be held accountable. Our justice system failed us again. And that’s why we’re out here speaking our voices,” David Miranda, a protester said.

- Advertisement -

Leaders of the protest have been out protesting for Lexington Police Accountability for months and working on the efforts to change police contracts for years.

“It’s a shame that it took for this young lady to lose her life for the state of Kentucky to see the flaws in its laws,” Jay Calhoun, one organizer, said.

Calhoun and many others said they weren’t surprised there weren’t direct charges for Taylor’s death because the justice system needs changing.

“Even if the actions that the officers took in Louisville, with those actions as long as they were acting under the warrant, everything that they did was warranted,” Calhoun said as he used air quotes.

Lexington protest leaders say the will march again Thursday at 7 p.m. and march weekly on Saturdays and Sundays.

Previous articleGovernor reacts to Louisville police protest shooting, tells protesters to go home
mm
Monica Harkins
Monica Harkins joined the ABC 36 News team in June 2019 as a Multimedia journalist and Anchor/Producer. She’s born and raised in Austin, Texas and headed “North,” as she calls it, to study broadcast journalism and business at the University of Missouri. While at Mizzou she anchored and reported for KOMU 8 News, an NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri all four years. During her childhood she played almost every sport, but they always called her “Hollywood” for her love of theatre. In high school, she realized her excitement for theatre and performing was only a small piece of the puzzle. It’s story telling that’s her passion. She’s especially passionate about social media and creative platforms to tell stories. Her most recent experiment is being a FAA certified drone pilot. As a proud Texan she says she’s made of country music, Southern hospitality and Sweet Tea. When she’s not at work you can find her trying new recipes, listening to crime podcasts, reading the latest romance novel or rockin’ out to live music with friends. She says she’s only a tweet or Facebook message away, so say hi and send her the latest on your community. @MonicaHarkinstv or Mharkins@wtvq.com