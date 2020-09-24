Illegal signs will be removed, road crews warn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With the fall mowing season in full swing, transportation crews are warning everyone from political candidates to yard sale enthusiasts that signs illegally placed in the rights-of-way can and will be removed.

Political candidates, residents, business operators and property owners along U.S. and Kentucky routes are reminded that no signage is allowed on right of way — other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.

In particular, as the election cycle continues — campaign signs must be placed beyond right of way limits. Right of way fence is included with this restriction.

For roads with a right of way fence, no signs may be attached. Trash cleanup cycles are scheduled periodically. Cycle 3 mowing operations began September 21 and will continue through September 30.

Items placed on right of way create significant delays for mowing crews and are potential hazards for mowing operators and passing motorists.

In addition to elections, the restriction often becomes a problem with regard to yard sales and real estate advertising. Illegally placed materials along roads can create additional hazards by blocking sight distance or distracting drivers — particularly at intersections.

It is also illegal to attach items such as flyers, posters, balloons or streamers to stop signs, highway markers or any other road sign or utility pole. Illegal placement on utility poles presents additional obstacles and potential dangers for utility crew workers.

Removed items are taken to each county’s KYTC maintenance facility and held for 30 days. Unclaimed materials will be trashed or recycled.

KYTC District 7 serves Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott and Woodford counties. With more than 3,000 miles of roadway to maintain — District 7 greatly appreciates cooperation within each community regarding illegally placed items along right of way areas.