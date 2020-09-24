Foundation grants help schools address COVID issues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Public Education Foundation at Blue Grass Community Foundation awarded $55,000 in total grants to more than 50 schools in the Fayette County Public Schools system to assist with identified needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fayette County Public Education Foundation is a permanent charitable endowment at Blue Grass Community Foundation for the purpose of providing aid to students of Fayette County Public Schools. The Fayette County Public Education Foundation is overseen by an advisory committee of community members and educators, with staff support from Blue Grass Community Foundation.
A grant of $18,000 will allow 15 schools with Family Resource and Youth Services Centers (FRYSC) to purchase refrigerator/freezer combos to expand their food pantries and offer eggs, milk, fresh produce and frozen meat to students and their families.
FRYSCs have received numerous requests for basic needs, so the Fayette County Public Education Foundation granted an additional $37,000 to purchase toiletries, cleaning supplies and school supplies for students and their families.
“The Fayette County Public Education Foundation grant to the Family Resource Youth Service Centers will provide basic needs to Fayette County Public Schools students and families during this critical time,” said C. Doug Adams, FCPS director of student support services. “Many of our usual referral sources are overwhelmed and this grant will help fill the gap. We are extremely appreciative of this grant!”
The schools receiving grants for refrigerator/freezer combos include:
- Ashland/Maxwell Elementary School
- Booker T. Washington Elementary
- Bryan Station Middle School
- Cassidy/Morton
- Crawford Middle School
- James Lane Allen Elementary School
- Lafayette High School
- Lansdowne Elementary School
- Northern Elementary School
- Russell Cave Elementary School
- Southern Middle School
- Tates Creek Middle School
- Wellington Elementary
- Meadowthorpe/Sandersville
The schools receiving grants for student/family basic needs include:
- Arlington Elementary School
- Beaumont Middle School
- Brenda Cowan Elementary
- Bryan Station High School
- Cardinal Valley Elementary School
- Clays Mill Elementary School
- Coventry Oak Elementary
- Deep Springs Elementary School
- Dixie Elementary Magnet School
- Edythe Jones Hayes Middle School
- Frederick Douglass High School/CGW
- Garden Springs Elementary School
- Garrett Morgan/ACE Elementary
- Harrison Elementary School
- Henry Clay High
- Jessie M Clark Middle School
- Julius Marks/Glendover
- Leestown Middle School
- Lexington Traditional Magnet School
- Liberty Elementary
- Madeline M Breckinridge Elem School
- Mary Todd Elementary School
- Millcreek Elementary School
- MLK/STEAM/TLC
- Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
- Picadome Elementary School
- Rosa Parks Elementary
- Southern Elementary School
- Squires Elementary School
- Stonewall Elementary School
- Tates Creek Elementary School
- Tates Creek High School
- Veterans Park Elementary School
- William Wells Brown Elementary
- Winburn Middle School
- Yates Elementary School