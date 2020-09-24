Foundation grants help schools address COVID issues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Public Education Foundation at Blue Grass Community Foundation awarded $55,000 in total grants to more than 50 schools in the Fayette County Public Schools system to assist with identified needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fayette County Public Education Foundation is a permanent charitable endowment at Blue Grass Community Foundation for the purpose of providing aid to students of Fayette County Public Schools. The Fayette County Public Education Foundation is overseen by an advisory committee of community members and educators, with staff support from Blue Grass Community Foundation.

A grant of $18,000 will allow 15 schools with Family Resource and Youth Services Centers (FRYSC) to purchase refrigerator/freezer combos to expand their food pantries and offer eggs, milk, fresh produce and frozen meat to students and their families.

FRYSCs have received numerous requests for basic needs, so the Fayette County Public Education Foundation granted an additional $37,000 to purchase toiletries, cleaning supplies and school supplies for students and their families.

“The Fayette County Public Education Foundation grant to the Family Resource Youth Service Centers will provide basic needs to Fayette County Public Schools students and families during this critical time,” said C. Doug Adams, FCPS director of student support services. “Many of our usual referral sources are overwhelmed and this grant will help fill the gap. We are extremely appreciative of this grant!”

The schools receiving grants for refrigerator/freezer combos include:

Ashland/Maxwell Elementary School

Booker T. Washington Elementary

Bryan Station Middle School

Cassidy/Morton

Crawford Middle School

James Lane Allen Elementary School

Lafayette High School

Lansdowne Elementary School

Northern Elementary School

Russell Cave Elementary School

Southern Middle School

Tates Creek Middle School

Wellington Elementary

Meadowthorpe/Sandersville

The schools receiving grants for student/family basic needs include: