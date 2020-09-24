Deals Galore: Better Business Bureau fund raiser auction goes online

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The folks who watch out for consumers and business now need a little help.

A variety of quality items and services from area BBB Accredited Businesses are up for grabs at the annual Better Business Bureau® Silent Auction, set for Thursday October 1 through Sunday October 11, 2020.

For the public’s safety and convenience, this benefit auction will be conducted entirely on the Internet.

“Our non-profit BBB has continued to provide free services to the public every day since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” said Jack Frank, President & CEO of the BBB serving Central & Eastern Kentucky. “Now the public can help us by bidding at our annual auction fundraiser, while getting some great bargains. BBB Accredited Businesses have donated many different products and services to choose from, so there’s something for everyone.”

“We are excited to offer the auction for an extended 11-day period this year,” said Frank. “The public will have plenty of time to review all the offerings from trustworthy businesses, and can feel safe knowing they are bidding through a secure website. The support of BBB Accredited Businesses throughout the 64-county service area make the non-profit BBB’s free services to the public possible.” Some of the items up for bid include:

Replacement roof installed, valued at $10,000 – donated by Home Concepts Roofing, Georgetown

Georgetown Replacement roof installed, valued at $10,000 – donated by Affordable Property Solutions, Richmond

Richmond Home HVAC system, valued at $10,000 installed – donated by GW Heating & Cooling, Lexington

Lexington Up to 225 linear feet of gutters installed, valued at $3500 – donated by Color World House Painting of Greater Lexington

$1000 gift certificate towards non-surgical anti-aging & skin care treatments – donated by Dr. Paul Hester & BE Medispa, Lexington

Lexington 65” LG 4K LED Smart HDTV, valued at $799 – donated by Pieratt’s , Lexington

, Lexington Thanks to Lexington Blue for its $2500 cash donation to directly aid in furthering BBB’s mission

Also available: automobile detailing and service packages; indoor and outdoor furniture; fine jewelry; legal, handyman, moving, remodeling, cleaning and home inspection services; gift cards for restaurants and family fun activities; patio and garden items; pet care items; and much more! More items are being added; preview them and pre-register to bid at www.bbbauction.com.

Winning bidders will be notified by email and phone. Payment can be made via credit card or check.