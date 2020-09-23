Southland Jamboree returns this weekend for one-time concert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A free, live concert music series returns to Lexington this weekend but attendees have to reserve their spot in advance.
Southland Jamboree is hosting a one-time concert on Saturday, September 26 at MoonDance Amphitheatre in Beaumont Centre Circle.
“We usually have a free concert every Thursday through the summer,” said Beth Tibbitts, President of Southland Jamboree. “But Parks and Recreation in Lexington, who so generously lets us use that facility, decided to close all events.”
After some back and forth this summer on whether they would be allowed to host amid COVID-19 guidelines, Tibbitts said, “With an overabundance of caution, we decided to cancel the season.”
Late in the season, Tibbitts said they picked up a sponsorship from Southland Association.
“We thought with an influx of the donation they were making that we’d go ahead and have a single concert,” said Tibbitts.
Two bands, Ida Clare from Louisville and Hammertown out of Eastern Kentucky, will perform Saturday starting at 5 P.M.
“It means a lot. A lot of my musician friends were missing playing with our friends, were missing going,” said Tibbits.
Those who plan to attend must make a reservation online HERE.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Coolers and pets on a leash are allowed. Attendees will be asked to keep a 6-foot social distance from others and wear a mask.
You can read more HERE.