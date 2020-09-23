Search on for two Hardin County escapees

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police and the Hardin County Detention

Center are requesting the public’s assistance in locating two escaped inmates from the Hardin County Detention Center substance abuse program annex.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, Kentucky State Police was notified after discovering two inmates, 33-year-old Carl Steven Brooks and 25-year-old John Thomas Tinsley Jr., missing from the HCDC annex.

Brooks is described as 5-10 and weighing 182 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Thomas is described as 5-9 and weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Both Brooks and Thomas were being held on probation violations.

Brooks’ last listed address was in the Brandenburg area of Meade County. Tinsley’s last listed address was in the Radcliff area.

The public is asked not to approach Brooks or Thomas if located. Anyone with information about Brooks or Thomas is ask to contact the Kentucky State Police at 270-766-5078 or by dialing 911.