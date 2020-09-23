One Bed Bath and Beyond to close, another to remain open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -A Lexington Bed Bath and Beyond in Lexington is one of 63 stores nationwide to close before the end of the year.

The company says the downsizing is a part of restructuring because of COVID-19. In July, Bed Bath and Beyond said it would close about 200 stores over two years, and last month it announced 2,800 jobs would be eliminated to try to tighten finances.

The Nicholsville Road location in Lexington is the only one included in this first list of closures. Another store on Sir Barton Way in Hamburg will stay open, at least for now.

Bed Bath and Beyond also has locations in Bowling Green, Paducah, Crestview Hills, Louisville, and Elizabethtown/