Morehead grad named to Mason Chamber post

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (MSU Public Affairs) – Kaci Compton, a 2012 graduate of Morehead State University, was recently named executive director of the Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce.

“There are so many wonderful people involved in making the Maysville-Mason County Area a better place to live, work and play,” Compton said. “I struggle to put into words how blessed I feel to have the opportunity to work alongside them.”

Compton, originally from Manchester, Ohio, graduated from Morehead State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Government and a minor in Spanish. She said she always enjoyed history, but it was the summer between her freshman and sophomore year at MSU, where she accompanied her father and his colleagues on a lobbying trip to Washington, D.C., that stoked her passion for government.

“It was during that trip I got my first real taste of the political process and my career plans changed immediately,” she said.

Under the guidance of MSU political science professors Dr. James Robert Masterson and the late Dr. Michael Hail, Compton pursued her interest in government in and out of the classroom.

She participated in the Undergraduate Research Fellowship program and MSU’s Celebration of Student Scholarship. She was also a member of the Societas Pro Legibus Pre-Law Society. Compton said her relationships with her professors fueled her career ambitions.

“Without a doubt, it was the support of my professors that helped me the most,” Compton said. “Those relationships carried over post-grad when I would consider career changes. Dr. Hail was always available—even years after my graduation—to offer sound advice and support when I reached out to discuss new opportunities.”

Before accepting her current position at the Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce, she spent most of her professional career in government relations.

She worked as a field representative for Congressman Brad Wenstrup (OH-2) for five years before joining Fluor-BWXT as a communications specialist focusing on government communications.

Her friend let her know about the job opening at the Chamber after she moved to Maysville.

“I felt that my previous experiences and desire to serve our community would qualify me as a decent candidate for the role,” Compton said. “After meeting with our executive committee and discussing the position, I knew it was a perfect fit.”

In her new role, Compton said she plans to do everything she can to support members of the Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce and ensure they can flourish in uncertain times.

“We are all working in an entirely new and rapidly changing environment,” she said. “The Chamber will be focused on providing the best resources and supportive infrastructure for our members to ensure they are able to not only navigate this challenging climate but grow through it and come out on the other side even better than they were before.”