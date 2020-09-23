Lane closures Thursday on New Circle, I-75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled lane closures for New Circle Road/KY 4 and Interstate 75 in Lexington. The temporary closures are necessary for bridge deck repairs.

New Circle Road/KY 4

Thursday, Sept. 24 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

the left/fast lane will be closed on the Inner Loop between Leestown Road/US 421 and Georgetown Road/US 25 at milepoint 8.06 this is bridge B00038R

Interstate 75 – Southbound

Thursday, Sept. 24 6:30 p.m. until 12 a.m. (midnight)

the left/fast lane will be closed at milepoint 118 this is bridge B00085N

Interstate 75 – Northbound and Southbound

Thursday, Sept. 24 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Single lane closure

Motorists are advised to be aware, and utilize extra caution in the work zone.

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways