Lane closures Thursday on New Circle, I-75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled lane closures for New Circle Road/KY 4 and Interstate 75 in Lexington. The temporary closures are necessary for bridge deck repairs.
New Circle Road/KY 4
Thursday, Sept. 24 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- the left/fast lane will be closed on the Inner Loop between Leestown Road/US 421 and Georgetown Road/US 25 at milepoint 8.06
- this is bridge B00038R
Interstate 75 – Southbound
Thursday, Sept. 24 6:30 p.m. until 12 a.m. (midnight)
- the left/fast lane will be closed at milepoint 118
- this is bridge B00085N
Interstate 75 – Northbound and Southbound
Thursday, Sept. 24 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- Single lane closure
Motorists are advised to be aware, and utilize extra caution in the work zone.
All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways