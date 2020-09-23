First major concert rescheduled at Rupp since pandemic hit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Elton John has rescheduled his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour concert for Rupp Arena, but it won’t happen until 2022.
The show was originally scheduled June 5, but was postponed in March due to the pandemic.
This is the first major concert event to be rescheduled at Rupp Arena since the coronavirus hit.
The rescheduled show is set for April 9, 2022. The tour is scheduled at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on April 16.
If you had tickets to the June concert, they will still be honored, including the seat assignment, according to Rupp Arena’s Sheila Kenny.
If you can’t make the new date, you still can get a refund at rupparena.com/events/detail/elton-john.
Tickets are still available for Lexington at ticketmaster.com.
Here are other rescheduled events at Rupp Arena:
Lauren Daigle – May 20, 2021
Jojo Siwa – July 14, 2021
Jim Gaffigan – August 18, 2021
Backstreet Boys – September 8, 2021