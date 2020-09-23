Fees waived at some Forest Service recreation areas Saturday

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) – Officials say fees at many Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas are being waived Saturday in honor of National Public Lands Day.
The U.S. Forest Service said in a statement that the annual event on the fourth Saturday of September is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer event for public lands. Visitors are encouraged to join an online event hosted on the Daniel Boone National Forest’s Facebook page and post pictures or videos of themselves working to improve or restore the area.
Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen says picking up trash while hiking and leaving a clean campsite are good examples of how people can help.
