Drug dog leads to man’s arrest after traffic crash

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began as a rear-end collision on I-75 in Laurel County on Wednesday, ended with a man’s arrest on drug charges thanks in part to “Maverick,” the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office’s drug dog.
Deputies say 34-year old Jonathan Allen, of Crab Orchard, was under the influence when he ran into the back of another vehicle in the southbound lane of I-75 shortly after 10:00 a.m.
Investigators say when K-9 Deputy Jake Miller took “Maverick” for a walk around Allen’s vehicle, the dog alerted to the presence of drugs.
Deputies say they found a pill bottle with white residue, syringes and a bag containing suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.
Investigators say Allen was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense: possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; following another vehicle too closely; careless driving; possession of marijuana; failure to wear seat belts.
He was taken to jail in London.
