UPDATE: Access to Downtown Louisville restricted

UPDATE, POSTED 7 A.M. TUESDAY, SEPT. 22, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Louisville Metro Police Department has made the decision to “accelerate” its plans to limit access to downtown Louisville ahead of a possible announcement from Attorney General Daniel Cameron this week.

The social media post reads in part: “Due to increased attention and activity in anticipation of an announcement from Attorney General Daniel Cameron regarding the Breonna Taylor case, a decision was made to accelerate plans to physically restrict access to the downtown area. While we do not know when the Attorney General will make his announcement, LMPD is taking the following actions now to ensure the area is as safe as possible for those coming downtown to express their First Amendment Rights, as well as those who live and work in the area.

According to the post LMPD will:

• place vehicle barricades around Jefferson Square Park and the perimeter of the downtown area to ensure pedestrian safety.

•further restrict vehicle access in the blocks immediately surrounding Jefferson Square Park, allowing only pedestrian access. Barriers will be placed at all intersections.

•restricting vehicle traffic in the downtown area between Market Street south to Broadway, and from 2nd Street to Roy Wilkins. Police will work with people who live, work and have business in this area to allow necessary access.

•limiting surface parking on the streets from Market Street to Broadway and 2nd Street to Roy Wilkins. LMPD requests that anyone who has vehicles parked in this area take steps to immediately remove them.

•limiting access to parking garages in the area.

UPDATE, POSTED 4 P.M. MONDAY, SEPT. 21, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/WHAS) – The Louisville Police Department is cancelling all off-day and vacation requests until further notice in preparation for Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s announcement in the Breonna Taylor case, Doug Proffitt of WHAS11, WTVQ’s fellow affiliate in Louisville, is reporting.

That announcement likely will come this week ad local, state and federal officials are making preparations in case violence erupts in response to the verdict.

Barriers also being staged around downtown, another part of preparations, police said.

After saying last week he had asked Cameron for two-day notice on when the announcement would be made so plans could be discussed, Gov. Andy Beshear hedged when asked about it during his daily briefing Monday.

“I am not in a position to share information on that topic today,” Beshear said.

When asked later about the National Guard or Kentucky State Police assisting Louisville Metro Police, Beshear would’t get into specifics.

“The National Guard and Kentucky State Police will provide limited missions under their own command,” Beshear said, stressing the word “limited.”

“They will be authorized if needed….limited and specific in support of Louisville Police or to protect critical infrastructure,” the governor added.

And finally, Beshear said: “Hopefully if we have protests, unrest, it will be peaceful…not cause some of the damage we saw earlier,” he said, referring to incidents earlier this summer that resulted in business damages, looting, and shootings, including the death of business owner David McAtee, who was shot by National Guardsmen after firing shots himself.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 4 P.M. SEPT. 18, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Concern over what kind of community reaction might happen, regardless of the decision on charges against Louisville Police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor, continues to grow in Louisville.

Gov. Andy Beshear said this week he’s asked state Attorney General Daniel Cameron for two days notice of when a Grand Jury decision might be released so security strategies could be studied to prepare for potential civil unrest ad violence like which has occurred in Wisconsin, Oregon and other states.

Now, Louisville ‘s downtown’s federal courthouse will be closed next week in anticipation of a potential decision in the investigation of Breonna Taylor’s shooting death by Louisville police, the Courier Journal reported Friday.

Chief Judge Greg Stivers signed an order Friday morning closing the Gene Snyder U.S. Courthouse and Custom House Sept. 21-25, the newspaper wrote.

That decision may mean Cameron will make public next week whether Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, officer Myles Cosgrove and former officer Brett Hankison will be charged with homicide or other offenses in Taylor’s death.

Earlier this week, the city announced it had reached a $12 million settlement with the Taylor family ad agreed to significant police reforms as part of the deal. At the time, the family said it is continuing its push for criminal action.

According to the newspaper report, U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman has asked the Federal Protective Service, provide protection for four federal buildings downtown, because of concerns over possible violence related to the Grand Jury’s decision, regardless of how it turns out.