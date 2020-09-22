Voting more important now than ever, McGrath says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For people who haven’t registered to vote yet, Tuesday is a great day.

The fourth Tuesday in September is National Voter Registration Day, an awareness campaign to remind people to register to vote and to exercise their right to vote.

Amy McGrath, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, took advantage of the day with a voter registration drives around the city. She spent some time at one outside Whitaker Bank Ballpark, speaking with community members, stressing not just the importance of registering but also voting.

“To make sure we have democracy for our children, to make sure we protect things like health care, protect people with pre-existing conditions, to make sure we get through this coronavirus and to build Kentucky back better than we are right now,” McGrath said.

Voter Registration Day was first observed in 2012. The deadline to register is October 5 in Kentucky. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 9. Election day is Nov. 3.

McGrath, a retired Marine pilot, is challenging Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.