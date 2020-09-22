UK hosts virtual career fairs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The first of two career fairs took place on Tuesday at the University of Kentucky. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it was a bit different for students.

Instead of canceling the fairs, it’s all virtual in an effort to avoid large group gatherings. Students have the opportunity to talk with over 100 employers, one-on-one or in group sessions.

- Advertisement -

UK said it highly recommends students attend, considering the pandemic’s effect on unemployment.

“Especially right now when we’re seeing cutbacks and no retrenchment in the larger economy in certain sectors,” said Ray Clere, Director of Stuckert Career Center at UK. “The ability to connect with employers who purposely want to meet with UK students is arguably more valuable than ever this fall.”

Students are encouraged to register early for Wednesday’s career fair. It’s taking place from noon to 4 p.m.