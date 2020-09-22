Transylvania VP takes on new role developing campus initiatives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Transylvania Public Affairs) – After serving for two years as Transylvania University’s vice president for advancement, Steve Angelucci will be stepping down from that position to take on a new assignment at the university.

Brien Lewis announced Angelucci has been named as an assistant to the president, where he will focus on developing new initiatives to benefit students at the historic Lexington college.

In this new role, Angelucci will work closely with President Lewis to create an immersive entrepreneurship program at Transylvania, giving students the opportunity to closely work with local companies throughout their undergraduate careers.

“Steve Angelucci has an extensive background not only in education, but in athletics, marketing and fundraising. It’s a wide range of skills and years of experience that will allow us to pursue both academic programs and partnerships that add value to the Transylvania student experience,” Lewis said.

“I am proud to serve as the point person in developing Transylvania’s new entrepreneurship program, which is one of the goals in President Lewis’ impressive first-year Annual Plan,” Angelucci said.

Angelucci served for 10 years as the president of Lexington Catholic High School after a successful 20-year career in intercollegiate athletics. He served as senior associate athletic director for external operations at the University of Central Florida, vice president for Host Communications as manager of the University of Kentucky’s multimedia rights and senior vice president for operations and new business development at ISP Sports (now IMG College).

“With my two decades of experience and longtime relationships built in central Kentucky and beyond, I am excited to bring that background with me as I explore distinctive new programmatic opportunities for Transy,” Angelucci added.

The university will begin a search for a new vice president for advancement in the next few weeks.