Search continues for woman missing almost two months

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The search continues for a missing Pike County woman last heard from almost two months ago.

According to the Kentucky State Police, 39-year-old Valorie Hunt, of Pikeville, last contacted her family from a residence in the Lick Creek area on July 30, 2020.

She is described as being about 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with curly dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

The investigation is ongoing by Post 9 Trooper Mark Branham and Detective Jason Merlo.