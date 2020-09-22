Man arrested in Louisa on murder charges stemming from accident

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 27-year-old Morgantown, Ky., man is arrested in Louisa on murder and other charges stemming from an August traffic accident in which a 17-year-old was killed.

According to Kentucky State Police, Saturday, troopers were asked to help serve a murder warrant on a Kristopher West who was staying at a location in Louisa in Lawrence County south of Ashland. Troopers found West and arrested him without incident.

- Advertisement -

He remains in the Big Sandy Regional Jail charged with murder, first-degree assault, DUI 4th or more aggravated circumstances, driving DUI suspended 2nd Offense, unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance and no registration plate.

The charges stem from an Aug. 27 accident in the 4200 block of KY-764 in Ohio County.

At the time, the KSP said the preliminary investigation revealed West, of Morgantown, was on KY-764 when he ran off the right shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole. Troopers believe the vehicle overturned multiple times and everybody inside was ejected. Authorities say nobody was wearing a seatbelt.

Brianna Bratcher, 17, of Bremen, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ohio County Coroner. West was flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for life-threatening injuries. Kaela Hillard, 18, of Beaver Dam, was taken by ambulance to Owensboro Regional Hospital in Owensboro.