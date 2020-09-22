Local outlet joins fight against breast cancer by serving pink desserts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Four food trucks, including one based in Versailles, Georgetown ad Shelbyville, are partnering with Susan G. Komen Kentucky for its third annual Confections for the Cure fundraising initiative that will help kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The initiative will run from Sept. 28 and will conclude on Oct. 31 to promote awareness of the disease that affects 1 in 8 women in the United States.

- Advertisement -

Participating food trucks, including Spotz Gelato food truck and dessert shops in Shelbyville, Georgetown and Versailles, will create an original, pink dessert in honor of breast cancer patients and survivors.

The initiative’s goal is to raise funds to help local patients. Komen Kentucky is donating 100% of the proceeds from the campaign to the UofL James Graham Brown Cancer Center.

“Breast cancer has not taken a break during the pandemic and neither have we,” said Amy Pehlke, executive director of Susan G. Komen Kentucky. “Our annual Confections for the Cure is heading out on wheels and partnering with local dessert trucks to help spread awareness about our mission in Kentucky, while also raising funds for local breast cancer services.”

In addition to Spotz Gelato, the other three shops are Cookie Dough Bliss, Hip Hop Sweet Shop, ad SnoWhat Snoballs.

Each food truck and business can elect to contribute a portion of the dessert sales of their choosing to support Komen Kentucky. The restaurant with the highest amount of donations will be announced following the conclusion of the fundraising initiative.

To learn more about Susan G. Komen Kentucky and Confections for the Cure, visit https://komenkentucky.org/confections-for-the-cure-2/, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or call (502) 495-7824.