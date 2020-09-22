Indiana, Tennessee residents snagged in Laurel drug bust

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A suspicious car call leads Laurel County deputies to arrest an Indiana man on drug trafficking charges.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, 38-year-old Gary Dean Garner, of Muncie, Ind., is charged with meth trafficking and possession of other drugs and is wanted in Indiana on burglary charges.

In addition, 42-year-old Christopher Ray Brown and 35-year-old Brandi Collette Dugger, both of Greenville, Tenn., are charged with public intoxication by drugs.

According to Root, Deputies Justin Taylor, Landry Collett, James Fox, and Tommy Houston arrested the three at about 5 a.m. Tuesday in a business parking lot off KY 770 approximately 10 miles south of London.

The deputies were checking a suspicious vehicle call and found the red Ford Mustang with the three inside.

Garner was found in possession of a large amount of suspected meth, oxycodone, suspected marijuana, digital scales, plastic bags with residue, a glass smoking pipes, and hypodermic syringes, the sheriff said.