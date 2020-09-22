Fourth time in 3 days old water park set on fire in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Firefighters in Perry County fighting a suspicious fire Monday night for the fourth time this week.

It happened at Fugate’s Water Park off Highway 15, right outside Hazard.

The Perry County Advocate reports it’s the fourth time someone has set the Old Riverboat on fire in the last three days.

Investigators say the fire was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on the scene tonight around 8:30.

According to firefighters, both directions of Highway 15 was closed because of the fire.