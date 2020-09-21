Man killed when car crashes into tree

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 32-year-old Monticello man is killed when the car he was driving crashed into a tree Sunday morning.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Zebediah A. Davis was westbound on KY 3106 near Monticello in Wayne County when the car crossed the center line and left the road, hitting a tree.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner’s office.

The accident happened at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Trooper Jason Browning. He was assisted at the scene by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Fire Department and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.